When it comes to horror movies, I've become somewhat desensitized to the usual bag of tricks. I'm not interested in jump scares, I'm a gorehound, and I don't care for run-of-the-mill possessions. So most of that can still be entertaining, but those tropes rarely keep me coming back for more. I often find myself yearning for horror that can get under my skin and linger. That's why I was so pleasantly surprised by the 2015 found footage gem "Hell House LLC," which is now streaming for free on Tubi.

From start to finish, this movie is dedicated to remaining as doggedly realistic as possible — save for the supernatural elements that we'd all have to agree to disagree on. Because of this, "Hell House LLC" comes with a sense of authenticity, making it feel like something that could have actually happened. The found footage format is super difficult to get right, and in fact I find myself irritated when I see it employed without any care for what could actually happen in real life.

But "Hell House LLC" had me shaken after taking it in one random night. So just in time for Halloween, if you haven't already watched it, here's why you should watch this movie on Tubi, one of the best free streaming services you can explore right now.

What is ‘Hell House LLC’ about?

The setup is ingenious in its simplicity: A group of up-and-comers in the "haunt" industry set up a haunted house in an abandoned hotel with a terrifying and tragic past, only for things to go horribly wrong on opening night. And when I say horribly wrong, I mean the very worst way things could possibly go.

Fifteen people die as the result of a "malfunction" that takes place right in the middle of the haunt's first real run-through. After the tragedy, producer Diane Graves (Alice Bahlke) spends time interviewing each survivor as well as those involved in bringing the haunted house attraction to life. But as we learn more about what actually happened, those supposed answers only spawn more questions as the truth becomes even more implausible. What took place and why? And what are the creators of the haunt not telling us?

By framing all of this as a real-life documentary "Hell House LLC" instantly feels like something that could actually have happened. You can easily imagine stumbling across something just like this on a copypasta subreddit or true crime series, and that's what'll initially get you hooked, as it did me.

'Hell House LLC' is brutally authentic

I need to be reasonably immersed if I'm going to enjoy a horror movie the way it was meant to be enjoyed. A big part of what sells the illusion for me is natural and believable acting, which the cast of virtual unknowns sold hard to me in this particular flick: Ryan Jennifer Jones, Danny Bellini, Gore Abrams, etc. aren't household names, but I found myself wondering if I was watching real arguments between friends and business partners or acting at times.

As they plan and build their haunt, their relationships and personalities feel like people you could meet in real life, from the way they interact to the way that secret feelings and resentments bubble to the surface over time. This makes it all the more impactful when things start to unravel ... and unravel they do.

The behind-the-scenes details of creating the haunted house attraction are also spot-on. I've visited the real-life haunts (and have known people who have worked and married at them), and it all felt real here in the movie, from the cheap props to the stressed-out staff to the bickering and sniping.

"Hell House LLC" drums up all this dread and unease without resorting to terrible CGI or unbelievably silly ghoul or ghost designs. The horror is subtle, in the background or out of focus, and it uses restraint and implication to scare instead of the over-the-top silliness I've seen too often in the genre.

Stream ‘Hell House’ on Tubi right now

If you want more unique, believable found footage horror, you'll feel right at home with "Hell House LLC" and how it goes to great lengths to scare the daylights out of you without resorting to tired tropes and another possession that you've seen a thousand times before. And if you come away from it feeling absolute terror, you can watch the sequels, too!

You can stream “Hell House LLC” for free right now on Tubi. No subscription fees are required, but you'll need to sit through a few ads. Tubi is available across several different devices, so you can likely watch on whatever streaming device you use to watch your favorite shows and movies.

