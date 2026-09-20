“Reacher” is not the best show ever made. It’s not even the best show on the air currently. I sometimes cringe when Reacher drops a cheesy, sarcastic line like “They didn’t say the magic word” or “They broke my toothbrush.”

What I can proclaim is that “Reacher” might be one of the few shows that understands the assignment. Through four seasons, it has mastered the action formula so well that it's one of the most enjoyable shows on television.

Fans just got more of the Reacherverse in “Neagley,” the spinoff series centered around Maria Sten’s Francis Neagley. And so far through the first half of the season, “Neagley” also understands the assignment.

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'Reacher' believes in KISS: Keep It Simple, Stupid

In the Reacherverse, simplicity is perfection. Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, is a drifter who fights for those who can’t defend themselves and delivers justice when he deems it necessary. His form of justice usually involves his fists, so the authorities typically have to look away since it’s not always legal.

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Like P.A.C.E. in the excellent “Rebel Ridge,” “Reacher” is a show that believes in acronyms. The acronym you need to worry about right now is KISS: Keep It Simple, Stupid. So many shows abandon what works and try to reinvent the wheel, leading to poorly received seasons later in a series’ run. “The Walking Dead,” “Arrested Development,” and “Killing Eve” delivered excellent initial seasons before driving full speed off a cliff during later seasons.

It’s certainly an oversimplification of the plot and the show’s core mystery at the center of every season. However, I don’t think my synopsis is too far off from what happened to Reacher in Georgia, New York/New Jersey, Maine, and Philadelphia.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

“Reacher” reminds me of a cop or medical show that runs in prime time on broadcast television. There might be a few surprises along the way, but for the most part, it’s a similar plot every season, featuring the same protagonists battling new antagonists.

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And you know what? That is a tried-and-true method that has worked for 50 years, and it will likely work for 50 more as long as AI hasn’t replaced us yet.

Escapism at its finest

I don’t watch “Reacher” to be lectured about the world. I can turn on the news or listen to a podcast if I want to check in on current events. That’s not to say “Reacher” is apolitical. It may not deliberately pick a side, but the show revolves around an old-school lawman who distrusts politicians and the government. When the system fails, Reacher takes matters into his own hands. That’s not how our world works, but there’s satisfaction in watching a TV show about a guy who walks around with his toothbrush, solving problems with his fists.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

“Reacher” is my perfect form of escapism. All you have to think about is the mystery. Who is responsible for this wrongdoing, and who will Reacher have to kill to get answers? Simple enough. I don’t need to spend hours on Reddit learning about the Targaryen family lineage in “House of the Dragon” or reading about the physics of parallel universes in “Dark Matter.”

That is unnecessary in “Reacher.” In season 1, Jack Reacher is arrested for murder upon arrival in Margrave, Georgia. Reacher must find out who framed him for murder and get to the bottom of this conspiracy. It's short, sweet, and to the point.

You know what else is good about escapism? You can suspend disbelief during the action sequences. Reacher is a more athletic version of Paul Bunyan who happens to be awesome at hand-to-hand combat. Reacher never loses a fight, but unlike Vin Diesel in the "Fast & Furious" saga, Ritchson is willing to take some damage to give off the illusion that he might be defeated.

Reacher Season 3 Clip | Reacher Crossing the River Epic Scene - YouTube Watch On

Reacher will pull rabbits out of a hat every episode. You just have to accept it. In Season 3, Reacher somehow became an Olympic swimmer and pulled off an ocean swim despite heavy currents. Hang off a helicopter? Reacher does it with ease. Kicking a car to set off an airbag? No problem. Yet I find myself the most offended by Reacher’s innate ability to sprint in boots. He’d beat Usain Bolt in a race if both had to wear Timberland boots.

'Neagley' looks to carry the torch

If you ever wanted to see a female version of “Reacher,” you'll get that with “Neagley.” The series revolves around Francis Neagley, a security professional who served with Reacher in the Army. She’s likely Reacher’s only friend, too.

Neagley S1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

While working as a private investigator in Chicago, Neagley gets pulled into a mysterious case that ends with the death of her childhood friend. Neagley teams up with a local detective (Greyston Holt) to investigate an enigmatic cult that likely played a hand in the death of her friend.

I’ve seen half the episodes, and if you feared that “Neagley” wouldn’t deliver, think again. It still hits the same beats of a “Reacher” episode: Neagley fights the bad guys, though she prefers to shoot a gun over hand-to-hand combat. She pulls rabbits out of her hat and constantly gets out of impossible situations. However, the show explores more of Neagley’s backstory, including her haphephobia.

“Reacher” and “Neagley” are television done right. Sign me up for double-digit seasons.

Watch "Reacher" and "Neagley" on Prime Video.

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