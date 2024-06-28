New 'Deadpool & Wolverine' teaser gives us a first look at one of Marvel's coolest villains

We’ve been lucky enough to receive plenty of teasers and trailers for the upcoming Marvel movie “Deadpool & Wolverine”, with all of them exceeding expectations. But one teaser that has just been released gave us even more to be excited about, and that revolves around a badass villain who most people will know from the “X-Men” franchise.

Don’t worry — I won’t keep you waiting. Sabretooth (played again by Tyler Mane) will appear in “Deadpool & Wolverine” during an epic fight scene with the two titular characters.

It was actually surprising to see him casually revealed in such a short clip, but considering set photos of his villainous character were leaked back in December 2023, it might not be much of a surprise to most fans.

The full-length trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" gave us a clear picture of the chaotic story that will soon hit the big screen. It brings together two of Marvel's most popular and iconic characters, Deadpool/Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine/Logan (Hugh Jackman).

Six years have passed since the incidents in "Deadpool 2", and Wade is now leading a peaceful existence, leaving his days as the mercenary Deadpool far behind. However, things take an unexpected turn when the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic entity that operates beyond the confines of time and space, recruits him for a crucial task.

f you watched the series “Loki”, you’ll know who they are. Reluctantly, Wilson teams up with Wolverine, who is equally hesitant, to go on a mission that holds the power to reshape the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

From the teaser alone it’s unclear how Sabretooth will fit into the narrative, but we do know there will be an epic fight scene between him and Wolverine. The final moments of the teaser show them running toward each other before the screen goes black (Marvel loves a cliffhanger in a trailer).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who is Sabretooth?

Sabretooth, also known as Victor Creed, is a prominent villain in the Marvel Universe, especially within the “X-Men” series. He possesses superhuman strength, speed, agility, and reflexes, along with a rapid healing factor similar to Wolverine's.

His enhanced senses of sight, smell, and hearing make him an excellent tracker, and he is equipped with razor-sharp claws and fangs for combat (we get a sneak peek at this in the teaser).

One of the defining aspects of Sabretooth's character is his long-standing rivalry with Wolverine. This is because they both share a primal "alpha predator" dynamic. Each sees the other as a challenge to their dominance, leading to frequent and brutal confrontations.

In both the movies and comics, Sabretooth is depicted as a sadistic and ferocious character, relishing violence and causing pain, which makes him one of the more fearsome, and coolest, villains in Marvel. He was portrayed by Liev Schreiber in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" (2009) and by Tyler Mane in "X-Men" (2000).

As for his role in “Deadpool & Wolverine”, it seems as though he’ll be another villain trying to get in their way. He could be working with/for Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), the evil twin of Professor Xavier who has all his powers of telepathy and telekinesis. Judging by the full-length trailer, she is the main villain.

For now, we’ll have to wait until “Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters on July 26 to see what Sabretooth is really up to.