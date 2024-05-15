3 upcoming Marvel shows just got release dates — and one of them is coming to Disney Plus this year

Every upfront in the TV business has been manic, with news flying around left, right, and center. Amazon renewed “The Boys” season 5 for Prime Video while also announcing they’ve ordered a “Tomb Raider” series . The same goes for another live-action series called Spider-Man Noir, starring Nicholas Cage as the titular character.

But Disney’s upfront presentation has been especially exciting, as Marvel Studios took to the stage to officially announce release dates for some highly anticipated shows. “Agatha All Along”, “Daredevil: Born Again”, and “Ironheart” all have set debuts for Disney Plus.

Not much was known about these shows after they were revealed for Phase 5, but now they’re set to hit the streaming platform within the next year or two. The new Marvel strategy, which involves releasing two TV series and a maximum of three movies a year, fits in nicely with the new release dates as well. And yes, this means the franchise will focus more on quality over quantity.

According to Empire , Co-President Louis D’Esposito and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige acknowledged that the franchise was falling for quite some time. D’Esposito said: “If we just stayed on top, that would have been the worst thing that could have happened to us. We took a little hit, we’re coming back strong.”

Now, though, we have a full slate of Marvel shows and movies to look forward to, and one show in particular is coming to Disney Plus this year.

'Agatha All Along'

(Image credit: Marvel)

After many title changes, Disney revealed that “Agatha All Along” will arrive on the streaming platform on September 18 this year. This show will debut with two episodes, with the rest releasing weekly after that. We don’t have long to wait until the powerful witch returns to the small screen again.

There are currently no details about the plot and whether Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda will be in it. However, we do know that Kathryn Hahn stars as the main character Agatha Harkness, and joining her is Emma Caulfield as Dottie, Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis, Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, and unnamed characters played by Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza.

Marvel said the show will “reveal more about the character first introduced in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision.” In the final episode of “WandaVision”, Agatha was last seen trapped in the chaotic magic hex Wanda had created around Westview. We’ll probably see her trying to escape, and there’s no doubt a teaser will arrive soon.

'Daredevil: Born Again'

(Image credit: Marvel)

Finally, after what felt like forever, we have confirmation on a release date for “Daredevil: Born Again”. Marvel announced this show will arrive sometime in March 2025, which is something to look forward to when the new year rolls around. However, despite this good news, Marvel also reported that the show's first season will consist of nine episodes, rather than 18 as initially announced.

Disney’s upfront presentation also contained a trailer behind closed doors. According to IGN , the trailer showed Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock putting on his badass Daredevil suit for a quick action sequence. There was also minimal dialogue that hints at the titular character wanting to overthrow a big, powerful organization “David and Goliath” style.

“Daredevil: Born Again” will also include Vincent D'Onofrio As Wilson Fisk, Jon Bernthal As Frank Castle, Ayelet Zurer As Vanessa Fisk, Elden Henson As Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll As Karen Page, and Wilson Bethel As Benjamin Poindexter. Margarita Levieva will also play an unnamed character.

'Ironheart'

(Image credit: Marvel)

Although “Ironheart” hasn’t got a specific day or month, we do know it will be released sometime in 2025, probably a few months after “Daredevil”. This means it could arrive on Disney Plus around September. Disney’s upfront also showed a brief trailer of Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams struggling to get out of her armor, but this footage hasn’t been released online yet.

We last saw Riri in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, with this movie introducing her as an MIT student and genius inventor. She crafted a suit of armor that closely resembles the one we all know and love from “Iron Man”. Thorne and co-star Anthony Ramos confirmed they will be enemies in “Ironheart”, as Ramos is set to play the villain The Hood.

Other named cast members include Alden Ehrenreich as Joe McGillicuddy, Lyric Ross as Natalie Washington, Jim Rash as the Dean of MIT, Shea Couleé as Slug, Anji White as Ronnie Williams, and Manny Montana as Cousin John. This series, however, has several unnamed characters played by Zoe Terakes, Shakira Barrera, and Harper Anthony.