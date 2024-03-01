New on Hulu in March 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

March is a big month for premieres on Hulu, including a high-profile prestige drama series set during World War II and the second season of a popular superhero comedy. Other new Hulu originals in March include Canadian teen comedy “Davey & Jonesie’s Locker,” which follows two best friends who discover a multiversal portal in their high school locker, and the second season of animated teen horror series “Fright Krewe,” from co-creator Eli Roth.
March also offers two new Nat Geo series: the Angela Bassett-narrated “Queens,” focusing on females in the animal world, and “Photographer,” showcasing world-class nature photographers. There are new seasons of hit broadcast shows from ABC (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19”) and Fox (“So You Think You Can Dance,” “The Masked Singer”), and an FX original documentary called “Spermworld.” Here are a few highlights from what's new on Hulu in March 2024.
New on Hulu in March 2024: Top picks
‘Extraordinary’ season 2
With the sheer amount of superhero movies and TV series released on a regular basis, it’s hard to find a new angle on the genre, but this British comedy series delivers a fresh, funny approach. In a world where nearly everyone develops a superpower when they turn 18, aimless young adult Jen (Máiréad Tyers) is a rare powerless individual, navigating familiar relationship and career struggles along with the stigma of not having a superpower.
The show’s second season promises more comedic difficulties for Jen and her roommates, who are dealing with the end of their romantic relationship. Jen has her own romantic challenges with her shapeshifter boyfriend who was stuck for three years as a cat. She also enrolls in a clinic that promises to finally reveal her superpower, although nothing comes easy for her in this quirky genre comedy.
Premieres March 6 on Hulu
‘Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told’
Executive produced by hip-hop icons Luther Campbell of 2 Live Crew, Jermaine Dupri, and 21 Savage, this documentary chronicles the history of a landmark event that cemented Atlanta’s place as a hip-hop epicenter in the 1980s and ’90s. From its humble beginnings as a student-organized spring break college cookout, Freaknik grew into a massive festival incorporating various aspects of Atlanta’s burgeoning underground Black culture, from music to cuisine.
Director P Frank Williams explores the legacy of the Freaknik festival, which was discontinued in 1999 but remains an essential influence on hip-hop 25 years later. The fact that an all-star lineup of artists including Lil Jon, Killer Mike, Too Short, and CeeLo Green participated in the documentary shows just how far-reaching Freaknik’s importance still is.
Premieres March 21 on Hulu
‘We Were the Lucky Ones’
After last year’s acclaimed Nat Geo limited series “A Small Light,” Hulu premieres another original drama set during the Holocaust with this series based on the bestselling novel by Georgia Hunter. Inspired by the experiences of Hunter’s own ancestors, it’s an epic story about a multi-generational Jewish family from Poland attempting to survive World War II, as they’re separated and faced with different dangerous circumstances.
Joey King and Logan Lerman star as members of the Kurc family, who take multiple routes to escape from the Nazi invasion of Poland. Some leave Europe for various parts of the world, while others hope to stay hidden. The Kurcs must face the horrors of the war and the Holocaust before they can work to reunite and begin life anew.
Premieres March 28 on Hulu
Everything new on Hulu in March 2024
March 1
- Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)
- Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2
- Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007
- Ali, 2001
- Bad Teacher, 2011
- Batman Begins, 2005
- Beasts of the Southern Wild, 2012
- Belle, 2014
- Bend It Like Beckham, 2003
- Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance), 2014
- Blade Runner 2049, 2017
- Dangerous Beauty, 1998
- The Descendants, 2011
- Dreamin' Wild, 2022
- Drive Angry 3D, 2011
- Dune, 2021
- Dunkirk, 2017
- Enough Said, 2013
- Failure to Launch, 2006
- The Favourite, 2018
- Firehouse Dog, 2007
- Foxcatcher, 2014
- Goodfellas, 1990
- Goosebumps, 2015
- The Heat, 2013
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, 2005
- The Hot Chick, 2002
- How I Live Now, 2013
- Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012
- Inception, 2010
- Kingdom Come, 2001
- L.A. Confidential, 1997
- Legends of the Fall, 1994
- Life of Pi, 2012
- My Cousin Vinny, 1992
- No Good Deed, 2014
- Person to Person, 2017
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019
- Salt, 2010
- Scarface, 1983
- Sexy Beast, 2001
- Shark Tale, 2004
- Sisters, 2015
- The Spirit, 2008
- Stand by Me, 1986
- Street Kings, 2008
- Surrogates, 2009
- Takers, 2010
- The Tree of Life, 2011
- Thank You for Smoking, 2006
- Thirteen, 2003
- Win Win, 2011
- The Wrestler, 2008
March 2
- Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, 2019
March 5
- Queens: Docuseries Premiere
- MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere
- So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere
- The Marsh King's Daughter, 2023
March 6
- Extraordinary: Complete Season 2
- Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere
- The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere
- Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7
March 7
- The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere
- Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere
- 30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1
- Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story, 2023
- Alone: Complete Season 10
- Hoarders: Complete Season 14
- My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1
March 8
- Cash Out, 2023
March 12
- Blackfish, 2013
March 14
- Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1
- The First 48: Complete Season 23
- Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini, 2023
- The Stones and Brian Jones, 2023
March 15
- Grey's Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere
- Station 19: Season 7 Premiere
- 9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere
- Diggers, 2006
- Children of the Corn, 2023
- Life Partners, 2014
- Taken, 2009
- Taken 2, 2012
- 360, 2011
March 17
- St. Patrick's Day Parade: Livestream
March 19
- Photographer: Season 1 Premiere
March 20
- Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22
March 21
- Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B
- I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2
- The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1
- Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21
- Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard, 2023
March 22
- Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1
- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed)
March 24
- One Shot, 2021
- Skyfire, 2021
March 25
- Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Charlie's Angels, 2019
March 26
- DC League of Super-Pets, 2022
- Montana Story, 2022
March 27
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7
- The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)
March 28
- We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1
- Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)
- Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1
- Cultureshock: Complete Season 1
- Cult Justice: Complete Season 1
- Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1
- To Kill a Stepfather, 2023
- $100 Makeover: Complete Season 1
- 24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1
March 29
- Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Paint, 2023
March 30
- FX's SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere
- A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express, 2023
March 31
- Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Mob Psycho 100 : Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011
- Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail, 2009
Leaving Hulu in February 2024
March 1
The Square, 2017
Wasted! The Story of Food Waste, 2017
March 2
Active Measures, 2018
March 5
Amsterdam, 2022
Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
March 7
Among the Shadows, 2019
A Star is Born, 2018
March 12
The Banshees of Inisherin, 2022
March 13
Hell Hath No Fury, 2021
March 14
All Good Things, 2010
Drinking Buddies, 2013
Love, Simon, 2018
Maze Runner: The Death Cure, 2018
Nature Calls, 2012
Please Stand By, 2017
March 15
I Think We're Alone Now, 2018
March 31
Batman Begins, 2005
Belle, 2014
Best Night Ever, 2013
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance), 2014
Bronson, 2008
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012
Dunkirk, 2017
The Empty Man, 2020
Enough Said, 2013
The Favourite, 2018
Goon, 2011
Goodfellas, 1990
How to be Single, 2016
The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007
Inception, 2010
Jason Bourne, 2016
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021
Man on Wire, 2008
Mr. Nobody (Extended Cut), 2009
Nightmare Alley, 2021
The Notebook, 2004
The Oxford Murders, 2008
The Right Kind of Wrong, 2013
Second Act, 2018
The Sorcerer and the White Snake, 2011
Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, 2010
Underwater, 2020
The Wolfpack, 2015
Young@Heart, 2007
