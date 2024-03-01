New on Hulu in March 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

March is a big month for premieres on Hulu, including a high-profile prestige drama series set during World War II and the second season of a popular superhero comedy. Other new Hulu originals in March include Canadian teen comedy “Davey & Jonesie’s Locker,” which follows two best friends who discover a multiversal portal in their high school locker, and the second season of animated teen horror series “Fright Krewe,” from co-creator Eli Roth.

March also offers two new Nat Geo series: the Angela Bassett-narrated “Queens,” focusing on females in the animal world, and “Photographer,” showcasing world-class nature photographers. There are new seasons of hit broadcast shows from ABC (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19”) and Fox (“So You Think You Can Dance,” “The Masked Singer”), and an FX original documentary called “Spermworld.” Here are a few highlights from what's new on Hulu in March 2024.

New on Hulu in March 2024: Top picks

‘Extraordinary’ season 2

With the sheer amount of superhero movies and TV series released on a regular basis, it’s hard to find a new angle on the genre, but this British comedy series delivers a fresh, funny approach. In a world where nearly everyone develops a superpower when they turn 18, aimless young adult Jen (Máiréad Tyers) is a rare powerless individual, navigating familiar relationship and career struggles along with the stigma of not having a superpower.

The show’s second season promises more comedic difficulties for Jen and her roommates, who are dealing with the end of their romantic relationship. Jen has her own romantic challenges with her shapeshifter boyfriend who was stuck for three years as a cat. She also enrolls in a clinic that promises to finally reveal her superpower, although nothing comes easy for her in this quirky genre comedy.

Premieres March 6 on Hulu

‘Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told’

Executive produced by hip-hop icons Luther Campbell of 2 Live Crew, Jermaine Dupri, and 21 Savage, this documentary chronicles the history of a landmark event that cemented Atlanta’s place as a hip-hop epicenter in the 1980s and ’90s. From its humble beginnings as a student-organized spring break college cookout, Freaknik grew into a massive festival incorporating various aspects of Atlanta’s burgeoning underground Black culture, from music to cuisine.

Director P Frank Williams explores the legacy of the Freaknik festival, which was discontinued in 1999 but remains an essential influence on hip-hop 25 years later. The fact that an all-star lineup of artists including Lil Jon, Killer Mike, Too Short, and CeeLo Green participated in the documentary shows just how far-reaching Freaknik’s importance still is.

Premieres March 21 on Hulu

‘We Were the Lucky Ones’

After last year’s acclaimed Nat Geo limited series “A Small Light,” Hulu premieres another original drama set during the Holocaust with this series based on the bestselling novel by Georgia Hunter. Inspired by the experiences of Hunter’s own ancestors, it’s an epic story about a multi-generational Jewish family from Poland attempting to survive World War II, as they’re separated and faced with different dangerous circumstances.

Joey King and Logan Lerman star as members of the Kurc family, who take multiple routes to escape from the Nazi invasion of Poland. Some leave Europe for various parts of the world, while others hope to stay hidden. The Kurcs must face the horrors of the war and the Holocaust before they can work to reunite and begin life anew.

Premieres March 28 on Hulu

Everything new on Hulu in March 2024

March 1

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2

Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007

Ali, 2001

Bad Teacher, 2011

Batman Begins, 2005

Beasts of the Southern Wild, 2012

Belle, 2014

Bend It Like Beckham, 2003

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance), 2014

Blade Runner 2049, 2017

Dangerous Beauty, 1998

The Descendants, 2011

Dreamin' Wild, 2022

Drive Angry 3D, 2011

Dune, 2021

Dunkirk, 2017

Enough Said, 2013

Failure to Launch, 2006

The Favourite, 2018

Firehouse Dog, 2007

Foxcatcher, 2014

Goodfellas, 1990

Goosebumps, 2015

The Heat, 2013

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, 2005

The Hot Chick, 2002

How I Live Now, 2013

Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012

Inception, 2010

Kingdom Come, 2001

L.A. Confidential, 1997

Legends of the Fall, 1994

Life of Pi, 2012

My Cousin Vinny, 1992

No Good Deed, 2014

Person to Person, 2017

Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019

Salt, 2010

Scarface, 1983

Sexy Beast, 2001

Shark Tale, 2004

Sisters, 2015

The Spirit, 2008

Stand by Me, 1986

Street Kings, 2008

Surrogates, 2009

Takers, 2010

The Tree of Life, 2011

Thank You for Smoking, 2006

Thirteen, 2003

Win Win, 2011

The Wrestler, 2008

March 2

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, 2019

March 5

Queens: Docuseries Premiere

MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere

The Marsh King's Daughter, 2023

March 6

Extraordinary: Complete Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere

Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7

March 7

The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere

Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere

30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1

Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story, 2023

Alone: Complete Season 10

Hoarders: Complete Season 14

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1

March 8

Cash Out, 2023

March 12

Blackfish, 2013

March 14

Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 23

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini, 2023

The Stones and Brian Jones, 2023

March 15

Grey's Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere

Station 19: Season 7 Premiere

9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere

Diggers, 2006

Children of the Corn, 2023

Life Partners, 2014

Taken, 2009

Taken 2, 2012

360, 2011

March 17

St. Patrick's Day Parade: Livestream

March 19

Photographer: Season 1 Premiere

March 20

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22

March 21

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21

Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard, 2023

March 22

Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed)

March 24

One Shot, 2021

Skyfire, 2021

March 25

Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Charlie's Angels, 2019

March 26

DC League of Super-Pets, 2022

Montana Story, 2022

March 27

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)

March 28

We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1

Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)

Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1

Cult Justice: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1

To Kill a Stepfather, 2023

$100 Makeover: Complete Season 1

24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1

March 29

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)

Paint, 2023

March 30

FX's SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere

A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express, 2023

March 31

Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Mob Psycho 100 : Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail, 2009

Leaving Hulu in February 2024

March 1

The Square, 2017

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste, 2017

March 2

Active Measures, 2018

March 5

Amsterdam, 2022

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

March 7

Among the Shadows, 2019

A Star is Born, 2018

March 12

The Banshees of Inisherin, 2022

March 13

Hell Hath No Fury, 2021

March 14

All Good Things, 2010

Drinking Buddies, 2013

Love, Simon, 2018

Maze Runner: The Death Cure, 2018

Nature Calls, 2012

Please Stand By, 2017

March 15

I Think We're Alone Now, 2018

March 31

Batman Begins, 2005

Belle, 2014

Best Night Ever, 2013

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance), 2014

Bronson, 2008

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012

Dunkirk, 2017

The Empty Man, 2020

Enough Said, 2013

The Favourite, 2018

Goon, 2011

Goodfellas, 1990

How to be Single, 2016

The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007

Inception, 2010

Jason Bourne, 2016

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021

Man on Wire, 2008

Mr. Nobody (Extended Cut), 2009

Nightmare Alley, 2021

The Notebook, 2004

The Oxford Murders, 2008

The Right Kind of Wrong, 2013

Second Act, 2018

The Sorcerer and the White Snake, 2011

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, 2010

Underwater, 2020

The Wolfpack, 2015

Young@Heart, 2007