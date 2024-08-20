Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

After going through what's popular this week, we've narrowed down three of Hulu's current top 10 movies that stand out from the rest — though it wasn't easy. "Immaculate" and "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" both easily made the cut, as they were both big movies earlier this year. But currently, in the top 10, there are not one but four movies from the "Alien" franchise thanks to the popularity of "Alien Romulus." We picked the 1979 original to recommend, but the other "Alien" movies are also worth checking out.

So without further ado, here are the three movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, August 20.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Immaculate' (2024)

Immaculate Red Band Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

Fans of horror movies should definitely watch "Immaculate" now that it's finally on Hulu. It stars Sydney Sweeney as Sister Cecilia, a novice within the Catholic church who is convinced God saved her for a greater purpose when she nearly drowned in a lake at a young age. So when she receives an invitation to become a nun and join Father Sal Tedeschi (Álvaro Morte) at an Italian convent, she readily accepts.

Of course, you already know that this was a bad idea, and things quickly take a turn for the worse once Cecilia discovers she's pregnant despite being a virgin. Fans of "The First Omen," which also came out earlier this year will find common ground with "Immaculate," and after watching you'll know exactly why.

Watch on Hulu

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (2024)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is set generations following the events of 2011's "Rise of the Planet of the Apes." After Caesar's rise to power, Earth has transformed into a world where apes are the dominant species. At the top of the food chain is the ape King Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), who has his sights set on dominating apes and humans alike.

These plans are thrown into chaos though when a young ape named Noa (Owen Teague) befriends a human scavenger Mae (Freya Allan). If you need to catch up on the "The Planet of the Apes" franchise, the previous three movies — "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "War for the Planet of the Apes" — are also all on Hulu. But given it's set so far in the future feel free to watch this 2024 blockbuster without doing any homework.

Watch on Hulu

'Alien' (1979)

Alien Trailer HD (Original 1979 Ridley Scott Film) Sigourney Weaver - YouTube Watch On

Several "Alien" movies could go here. "Alien: Covenant," "Aliens" and "Prometheus" are all in the Hulu top 10 alongside the original "Alien," but I firmly believe that you should start with the 1979 Ridley Scott classic. I most recently saw it in a special 70 mm screening, but don't worry — there's nothing wrong with watching this science fiction horror movie alone.

"Alien" is set on the fictional spaceship "Nostromo," returning to Earth with its crew members in stasis. But when the ship's computer detects a transmission from a nearby moon, it wakes the crew to investigate the signal. Of course, that turns out to be a terrible idea.

Starring Sigourney Weaver as Ripley, this movie is a classic in its own right, but it's no surprise that it spawned a franchise that now includes nine movies, some short films and even a TV show. If you haven't seen "Alien" yet, this movie should frankly be the next one you watch on Hulu before starting anything else.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Immaculate" (2024) "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" (2024) "Alien: Covenant" (2017) "Alien" (1979) "Smile" (2022) "Chief of Station" (2024) "Aliens" (1986) "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" s26 ep30 "Fri, Jul 26, 2024" "Prometheus" (2012) "Disaster Autopsy" s1 ep6 "Sugar Factory, Lac Megantic Train, Suez Canal" "The Bachelorette" s13 ep3 "Week 3" "Sweet Home Alabama" (2002) MasterChef" s9 ep1 "The Judges Do Battle" "Step Brothers" (2008) "Futurama" s12 ep4 "Beauty and The Bug"