7 best new to Hulu movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

The latest crop of new movies on Hulu that have arrived in the last month or so is filled with treats, provided you know where to look. Yes, you may think of Hulu as that place you can see TV shows the day after they air, but it's also a fine place for an excellent movie night.

But if you find perusing our big list of the best movies on Hulu too much, we've looked into the newest arrivals from February 2023. Oh, and don't worry, we already checked, they're not leaving in March!

This month's additions help confirm that Hulu is still one of the best streaming services, as we had no trouble finding seven great films that also have with stellar Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) scores of 90% and up. Basically all A- films and up!

So, scroll down to check out what makes them so great, then watch them with a Hulu subscription. (opens in new tab)

Something in the Dirt (2022)

What if you saw something unexplainable, from your apartment window. And you weren't alone, either? That's the problem that neighbors John (Justin Benson) and Levi (Aaron Moorhead) are dealing with, and they decide it must be their ticket out of their dull, seemingly-wasted lives. The two go on something of a goose-chase, and the seams of their friendship are tested and stretched along the way.

One of those big hidden gems of 2022, Something in the Dirt may finally find its audience on Hulu. Benson and Moorhead, who are both directors and producers for the film (which Benson wrote) got tons of applause from critics for this creative and low-budget adventure.

Genre: Comedic sci-fi

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Piggy (2022)

Sara (Laura Galán)'s summer is a miserable mess, and it's only getting more complicated. When her peers aren't mocking her for her body by calling her "cerdita," (female pig), the local men are harassing her in public as well. And once she may have found someone to help her, well, that person seems to be doing things all wrong.

That savior? A mysterious figure who abducts one of Sara's bullies. This might be all well and good at first, but then everyone thinks she's the one behind it. It's not like Sara doesn't have the motivation — though she does have a choice to make about whose side she's on.

Critically-acclaimed, Piggy won flowers for its moody visual style, and how it turns the tropes of who's good and bad on their heads.

Genre: Thriller/horror

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Hold Your Fire (2021)

Shu'aib Raheem and three other men were trying to steal guns, for their own self-defense, in New York City in 1973. And when that one heist spawned the longest hostage crisis in NYPD history, one police psychologist named Harvey Schlossberg looked to save the moment from becoming something worse. Schlossberg, the world's first hostage negotiator, knew that police patterns would lead to many dying if an alternative means weren't found.

Providing interviews from both Schlossberg and at least one of the men stealing the guns, along with a detailed account of how it all went down, Hold Your Fire won praise for seeking truth and not taking sides. Telling the story of the then-novel hostage negotiations, Hold Your Fire proves to be as gripping as any actual action movie.

Genre: Documentary

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Recently seen on Prime Video, director Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk just landed on Hulu. A follow-up to his Best Picture-winning movie Moonlight, this film is based on James Baldwin's novel of the same name, tracking the lives of Clementine "Tish" Rivers (KiKi Layne) and Alonzo "Fonny" Hunt (Stephan James).

And everything went sideways when racially-motivated cops arrest and lock Fonny up on sexual assault charges he's innocent of. This pushes Tish to devote her life to clearing Fonny's name. Along the way, Tish finds support from her mother Sharon (Regina King) and her father Joseph (Colman Domingo).

Jenkins is credited for breaking old tropes of focusing on the pain and despair. Through the warmth shared by Layne and James, and the love that keeps the family tight, 'Beale Street' is able to steer away from the sadness. King won an Oscar for her performance.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Don't worry, you don't need to have seen the original — I hadn't when I saw this sequel in theaters, and I still loved it. The film begins with the young Viking Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his dragon Toothless, now a pair of adventurers after having united their two sides. But the history of their families is more complex than either knows, as they discover when finding a new territory with wild dragons and one of Hiccup's long-lost relatives (Cate Blanchett).

Beloved for its charming characters and ability to introduce lore that expands both characters and the world they live in, How To Train Your Dragon 2 was a pleasant surprise upon release. And, of course, it hits all the right notes for kids who seek the soaring adventures of the first chapter.

Genre: Family-friendly fantasy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Amour (2012)

We all see elderly couples as the goal, in a way. To find someone and to grow old with them is a beautiful thing. But as age takes it tolls on retired music teachers Georges (Jean-Louis Trintignant) and Anne (Emmanuelle Riva), George begins to ignore his own health to take care of Anne.

Trintignant and Riva, rightly, won praise for their powerful performances, and writer/director Michael Haneke was lauded for focusing on a story we rarely see, as the elderly are typically kept as supporting cast members. One of the most powerful love stories you can watch right now.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

50/50 (2011)

So, now that we've talked through six amazing films, including love stories filled with tragedy, we get to focus on a sillier affair — but one that still has a dark core. Adam Lerner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is dealing with the upsetting and life-changing news that there are malignant tumors on his spine, and he's processing this trauma alongside his close friend Kyle — who is as immature as they come. While Adam seeks help from a therapist (Anna Kendrick), that connection turns into something that may break the rules.

While Rogen's films have often been lambasted as too crude at times, 50/50 (which he co-produced) won critics over with its earnest tones. Yes, there's a fair bit of weed and a minor amount of vulgarity, but neither is a terrible coping mechanism.

Genre: Dramatic comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

