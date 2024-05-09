5 new to Max movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Summer weather is almost here but Max is hoping to convince you to stay indoors a little longer with a slate of new movies that includes several critically acclaimed hits.

The best new to Max movies in May 2024 are a diverse range of flicks from an indie drama that explores the world through the innocent eyes of a child to a surreal chiller that will make your skin crawl (in a good way!). There’s something for everyone on our favorite streaming service this month, and all the picks on this list have received a score of 90% or higher on the review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Of course, a high review score doesn’t guarantee a movie will appeal to you, but it’s a solid indication of overall quality. And all the picks on this list had professional critics impressed. These are the latest Max movies you need to stream.

'The Florida Project' (2017)

“The Florida Project” is a movie that juxtaposes childhood innocence with the sobering realities of adulthood. The movie focuses on the playful misadventures of a boisterous six-year-old named Moonee (Brooklynn Prince), who lives in a low-cost motel in the shadow of the Walt Disney World resort and spends her day getting into mischief with her friends and befriending the motel’s diverse group of guests. But the movie also looks at the tragic struggles of Moonee’s single mother, Halley (Bria Vinaite), as she works hard to keep a roof over her daughter’s head.

Willem Dafoe plays the motel’s kindhearted owner and leaves a strong impression even with limited screen time. “The Florida Project” has a lot to say about the world we live in now, and while it has many moments that will make you feel comfortable (especially towards the end as Halley resorts to extreme measures to make money), it’s a worthwhile watch that pairs together stellar filmmaking from director Sean Baker and several powerful performances.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stream it on Max

'Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior' (1981)

For more than three decades “Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior” was considered the peak of the post-apocalyptic action franchise. That was until 2015, when “Mad Max: Fury Road” exploded onto the scene, and took the crown (in this writer’s opinion, at least). However, this 1981 sequel is still well worth watching, and it’s the perfect appetizer before “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” hits theaters on May 24.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The Road Warrior” follows former cop, Max Rockatansky (Mel Gibson), as he roams the Australian wasteland in his iconic supercharged V-8 Pursuit Special muscle car. The loner wanderer eventually stumbles upon a small settlement in the wilderness and agrees to defend the survivors from a cruel biker warlord (Kjell Nilsson) in exchange for precious resources, namely fuel. What follows is an all-out action assault that is deliriously entertaining. Its overly aggressive tone won’t be for everybody, but "Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior" is unapologetic '80s fun.

Genre: Action

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it on Max

'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

“Silver Linings Playbook” is a hugely endearing movie crammed to bursting with characters you simply can’t help but root for. The comedy-drama packs a winning cast with Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver and Chris Tucker. While it’s may a little thin in the plot department, it’s stuffed with likable characters, relatable themes and a well-considered sense of humor. From start to finish, it’s never anything less than charming.

The movie centers on Pat (Cooper), a teacher who has spent the last few months in a mental health hospital trying to get his bipolar disorder under control. Struggling to come to terms with his wife’s infidelity and the resulting divorce, Pat’s life is given new direction when he meets Tiffany (Lawrence), a widow with her own struggles and mental health hurdles. Agreeing to be her partner for an upcoming dance contest, the two grow closer, and find solace in the other, but their lingering demons could spoil this new budding romance.

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Max

'The Lighthouse' (2019)

“The Lighthouse” is a real mix of genres encompassing drama, horror, comedy, surrealism and more. This could have led to a tonally-confused mess of a movie but director Robert Eggers has a tight grip on proceedings, and with two stunning performances from Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson at its core, “The Lighthouse” becomes an engrossing and even haunting masterwork. If its strange character-driven plot doesn't hook you, the stunning cinematography will. Shot in black-and-white, it’s remarkably vibrant even without color.

Set on a remote, fog-covered, New England island in the late 19th century. The unnerving movie focuses on a pair of keepers who are tasked with maintaining the eponymous lighthouse. Newbie assistant Ephraim Winslow (Pattinson) and grizzled veteran Thomas Wake (Dafoe) face back-breaking work, miserable conditions and the isolation of being cut off from society. Plus, they have to deal with each other’s irritating habits, personality tics and a creeping feeling that the other might be losing their grip on sanity.

Genre: Horror/Thriller/Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stream it on Max

'All About My Mother' (1999)

Winner of an Oscar, Globe and BAFTA, “All About My Mother” was both a critical and commercial success upon release in 1999, and the emotionally charged drama celebrates its 25th anniversary this month. Fair warning, this Spanish-language movie is a heavy watch tackling weighty subject matters including gender identity and existentialism, but director Pedro Almodóvar balances these serious issues with surprising moments of levity.

Cecilia Roth plays Manuela Echevarria, a nurse and single mother to a teenage son named Esteban (Eloy Azorín). Manuela’s entire world is brought to a standstill when her son is killed in a traffic accident. Crippled by grief, Manuela quits her job and travels to Barcelona in hopes of locating her son’s father, a transgender woman who is unaware of Esteban’s existence. The movie also features Penélope Cruz as a pregnant woman dealing with HIV.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stream it on Max