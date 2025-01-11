5 best new movies to stream on Max, Hulu, and more this weekend

The flood of new releases that kicked off 2025 is starting to slow down, but there's still plenty of great new movies on streaming if you know where to look. So if you're clueless about what to watch this weekend, we're rounding up only the most noteworthy new releases across the best streaming services to make your next movie night one to remember.

One of the biggest new arrivals this week is the debut of the animated triumph "Flow" on paid video-on-demand platforms, which recently took home a Golden Globe for Best Animated Film. On Max you'll find "Look Into My Eyes," a profoundly sad and yet surprisingly hopeful documentary about New York City psychics. The horror movie haven Shudder has a new horror comedy "Get Away" starring a duo I never knew I needed: "Shaun of the Dead's" Nick Frost and Irish comedian Aisling Bea. Meanwhile, Hulu has a contemplative new British thriller "American Star" while the underrated crime thriller "Focus" led by Margot Robbie and Will Smith has landed on its new streaming home of Prime Video.

Read on for our round-up of the most noteworthy new movies to stream this weekend. For even more streaming recommendations, check out our guide to the best new TV shows streaming this week.

'Look Into My Eyes' (Max)

A24's newest documentary dives into the world of psychics, taking audiences on an intimate journey that rather than dispelling skepticism, focuses instead on demonstrating the healing power of empathy and human connection.

Directed by Lana Wilson, "Look Into My Eyes" depicts a series of sessions between New York City psychics and their clients and leaves it up to the viewer what to make of their profession. But whether you believe in the supernatural or not, the moments of catharsis during these readings are undeniable, and the psychics themselves are utterly absorbing (if somewhat odd) individuals who make for a thoroughly entertaining viewing.

Watch it now on Max

‘Get Away’ (Shudder)

Two decades after his rise to fame as one of the stars of "Shaun of the Dead," Nick Frost has debuted a new horror comedy about a family vacation gone wrong. Frost stars as the family's patriarch alongside the hilarious Aisling Bea (“This Way Up”), Sebastian Croft (“Heartstopper”), and newcomer Maisie Ayres as they travel to a remote Swedish island for a bit of R&R only to uncover the locale's dark history.

While they try to make the best of their trip despite the unnerving locals and strange customs, it becomes clear that something more sinister is afoot after they discover a serial killer is on the loose and the locals are oddly more concerned with their upcoming festival than catching the culprit.

Watch it now on Shudder

‘Flow’ (PVOD)

“Flow” has been on my radar since snagged a Best Animated Film win at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, and now it's finally landing on paid video-on-demand platforms. Word is it could challenge "The Wild Robot" and "Inside Out 2" come Oscar season, and its 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes certainly seems to attest to that.

The mostly dialogue-free animated movie follows a cat's survival during a massive flood that destroys its home. After finding refuge with other species on a boat, the critters sail through overflowing landscapes while trying to navigate the challenges of a transformed world and struggling to coexist peacefully.

Buy now on Amazon

'Focus' (Prime Video)

While "Focus" may not be one of Margot Robbie's biggest hits, she undeniably stuns alongside fellow Hollywood hitter Will Smith in this underrated crime caper. Directed by Glenn Ficarra and Jon Requa, it stars the "Barbie" headliner as Jess Barrett, an ambitious would-be conwoman who makes the mistake of trying to swindle the wrong mark.

But though veteran con artist Nicky Spurgeon (Smith) sees through her scheming, he takes a shine to her and brings her under his wing, teaching her the tricks of the trade. When the two begin to grow closer and romantic feelings bloom, Nicky cuts Jesse loose before things get too complicated. Three years later, he gets a blast from the past while working a high-stakes scheme in Buenos Aires, only this time Jesse is the one with the upper hand.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'American Star' (Hulu)

It's a familiar story — a grizzled assassin setting out to complete one last job — but what "American Star" lacks in originality it makes up for in style, taking a contemplative approach to a tried-and-true trope. It's a treat seeing Ian McShane do what he does best as Wilson, a quietly charming professional hitman and veteran of the Falklands war, who arrives on the island of Fuerteventura in the Canaries to kill a man he has never met.

When he discovers his target isn't home, he mulls about the cozy island to kill time and finds himself drawn to its community. As he lets his guard down, he begins to reflect on his life thus far and upcoming retirement as the film morphs into a slow-burning character study. That is, until bloodshed inevitably finds Wilson once more.

Watch it now on Hulu