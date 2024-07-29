'House of the Dragon' season 2's penultimate episode served up one of the best 'Thrones' moments ever — and I can't stop thinking about it

Warning: This article contains major "House of the Dragon" season 2 spoilers!

Look, I know I already said that "House of the Dragon" season 2's second episode contained one of the best "Game of Thrones" scenes, but I'm doing it all over again, because how could you not talk about just how cool the final shot of the show's penultimate episode was?

This second season has seen Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) faction has been on the back foot. Sure, the Greens aren't exactly thriving over in King's Landing, either, but at least they've had some successes in the war. Our queen, meanwhile, started the season being accused of ordering the assassination of an infant.

While fighting to change her public perception, Rhaenyra has also lost two major allies. After their argument, Daemon slipped away to Harrenhal with Caraxes, where it's unclear whether Daemon is still willing to work for her. Worse, Rhaenys and Meleys fell at Rook's Rest in a truly exciting battle scene that brought some much-needed momentum to the mid-season.

As things are building to what looks like a truly epic season finale (judging by that final trailer), the show has evened the playing field: Rhaenyra just gained three dragonriders, the balance of power has swung in her favor, and she got to send Aemond running scared back to King's Landing in this penultimate episode. It's a scene that I'll be replaying on Max on repeat because it's just... so cool?

Another awesome "House of the Dragon" moment

Aemond's suddenly looking a little intimidated... (Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

After starting the episode by flying out to meet with Seasmoke's new rider, Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), who graciously pledged his services to the Queen, Rhaenyra gained two further allies.

In another chaotic sequence, Vermithor's furious power was made abundantly clear when the Bronze Fury torched and ate dozens of would-be riders before Hugh Hammer stepped in and claimed the giant beast. And while Ulf the White escaped Vermithor's flames... he ended up becoming her third rider after Silverwing toyed with him.

In a genius show of force, Ulf and Silverwing fly over King's Landing, sending the city into panic and drawing Aemond out on Vhagar. Before, Aemond could be certain he'd emerge victorious; after all, he'd already seen off Meleys and the Queen That Never Was. Here though, he's forced to flee back home, because Rhaenyra's ready to make her move.

(Image credit: Theo Whiteman/HBO)

Cut to that killer final shot: Rhaenyra sporting a killer red dress, flanked by Syrax and Vermithor as Silverwing mounts one of the towers behind her, with a steely gaze fixed out across Blackwater Bay. It's a scene that's already generating a ton of hype among fans online (seriously, just search 'Rhaenyra' on X/Twitter), and also one which I am certain serves as a prelude to what will no doubt be one of the biggest TV highlights of the year. I simply cannot wait to see what the "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale has in store for us.

Sure, I'm sad that we'll soon have a long wait on our hands to see more from the Dance of the Dragons, but when "House of the Dragon" is readily serving up memorable moments like this, it'll be worth the wait.

