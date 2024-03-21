‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 release date officially revealed

"House of the Dragon" season 2's release date has been one of the most anticipated announcements this year. And now, the wait is finally over. We know when HBO's acclaimed TV show is returning to HBO and Max this summer.

In an announcement today, Max — the streaming service for HBO and the rest of Warner Bros. Discovery — revealed that they're expanding access to Max throughout Europe. But what they also revealed, is that House of the Dragon season 2 premieres on Max on June 17.

That means "House of the Dragon" season 2 will premiere on June 16. HBO releases its shows on HBO and Max on Sundays, and June 17 is a Monday. But taking into account time zone differences, a Monday, June 17 release in Europe would line up with a 9 p.m. ET release time on Sunday, June 16.

This isn't a total shock, to be fair. We've known since earlier this month that the follow-up to "Game of Thrones" would be coming to HBO and Max this June. Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette revealed that the show would be returning in June 2024 at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom conference on March 4. But we weren't expecting to know the release date until we got the next trailer for the show, which admittedly we were anticipating to arrive at some point today.

Once that trailer is live, we will have further coverage of the announcement, including our reaction to the trailer, which we fully expect to be an epic one. The Dance of the Dragons — a brutal civil war in Westeros that sparked the downfall of the powerful Targaryen dynasty and the power of dragons on the fictional continent — is expected to be in full swing this season following the dramatic conclusion of season 1. I for one, can't wait to see what's next.

More From Tom's Guide