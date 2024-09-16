Apple TV Plus top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

Apple TV Plus offers a wide variety of shows in its top 10 list, but as with any streaming service , not everything in the current lineup is a must-watch. While some titles climb the charts due to hype or sheer curiosity, only a select few deserve your attention.

If you're like most viewers, you're probably not interested in sifting through the entire lineup to figure out what’s worth your time. Thankfully, not all the series are filler. So, we’ve done the digging and handpicked the three best shows on Apple TV Plus that are absolutely worth watching right now.

This article is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 shows as of Monday, September 16.

BEST SHOWS IN THE APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10

'Shrinking'

"Shrinking" is a heartwarming comedy-drama that follows a grieving therapist named Jimmy (Jason Segel), who begins to break the rules of his profession by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. As he comes to terms with his own personal struggles, Jimmy’s unconventional approach leads to hilarious, heartfelt and often unpredictable outcomes that deeply impact his clients and colleagues, including his mentor, Paul (Harrison Ford).

With season 2 set to premiere next month, it’s no surprise viewers are revisiting or discovering the show as they prepare for the next chapter. Its mix of humor and standout performances from the cast has made it a fan favorite, making it one of Apple TV Plus' top picks right now.

'Slow Horses'

Of course, we have perhaps the best show on Apple TV Plus — "Slow Horses." With season 4 currently airing, the show has been pushed into the second spot on the Apple TV Plus charts. The latest season ramps up the tension, making it a must-watch for both returning viewers and new fans.

"Slow Horses" is a gripping spy thriller that centers around a group of British intelligence agents who have been exiled to MI5's Slough House due to various career-ending mistakes. Led by the gruff and often irritable Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), the team of misfits finds themselves caught up in dangerous plots that test their skills and push them beyond their failures.

'Pachinko'

We also have another show that’s currently airing its second season. "Pachinko" is a standout epic drama that continues to get rave reviews, especially since it earned a high score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes .

"Pachinko" tells a unique story that spans generations, following a Korean family through the trials and triumphs of life in both Korea and Japan. Based on the bestselling novel by Min Jin Lee, the story mainly focuses on Sunja (Kim Min-ha), a young woman who navigates the hardships of war, discrimination and poverty, while holding on to hope and resilience. The series weaves together multiple timelines that explore sacrifice and survival across decades.

APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "Bad Monkey" (2024)

2. "Slow Horses" (2022)

3. "Ted Lasso" (2020)

4. "Presumed Innocent" (2024)

5. "Pachinko" (2022)

6. "The Morning Show" (2019)

7. "Shrinking" (2023)

8. "Sunny" (2024)

9. "Loot" (2022)

10. "Palm Royale" (2024)