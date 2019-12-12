You can add 1TB to your Android phone right now for $200 off

It’s easy to fill up your phone’s memory with video, photos or other files, but what happens when you run out of space? The simplest way to get more room on your handset is with an SD Card. And SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme SD card, which is currently $200 off on Amazon, may be just what you need.

This won’t work with every phone - you need to have a relevant micro SD card slot first of all, and not all phones support a card of this size, but if it does, or you own a different compatible device, this is a deal you should pay attention to.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card: was $449, now $249 @ Amazon

This enormous extension for your memory will work with most Android phones, and other kinds of devices that can benefit from plenty of space for photos and video.View Deal

This 1TB capacity card was only launched in May of this year, and is one of the largest micro SD cards you can buy. It comes with an adapter that will help you fit it into different sized card slots. If you’re willing to pay another $13, you can buy Sandisk’s USB card reader that will let you use the card with a wider variety of devices.

Transferring files between the card and another device should be super fast too, thanks to SanDisk’s 160 MB/s read speed and 90MB/s write speed. The card is also strong enough to survive a trip in a drone or Go Pro action camera without getting damaged by heat, shock or water.

There’s also SanDisk’s Memory Zone app available on the Google Play store, which allows you to easily manage the contents of the card and move files between the different storage areas in your device.