Wow! This 55-inch Roku QLED TV just fell to $399

Looking for a TV deal that's friendly on the wallet? Our choice for the best value TV on the market just got cheaper.

The Roku 55-inch Plus Series 4K QLED TV is $399 at Best Buy right now. This is $100 off its usual price, making a TV that was already awesome value for money even better. I highly recommend picking this TV up before the deal disappears.

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

There's no need to spend a fortune to get a TV with awesome visuals, and our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review proves it.

In our tests, the Roku Plus Series QLED reached 459 nits of brightness, achieved a Delta-E score of 2.6011 and covered 95.55% of the UHDA-P3 color gamut. Everything we viewed on this TV looked great — from the inky darkness in The Batman, to the detailed interior shots in Dune. The fast paced action in Top Gun: Maverick looked great, too.

The speakers on the Roku Plus Series QLED support 4.1 surround and Dolby Atmos, which helped to create a strong soundscape. Sound effects, dialogue and music were distinct. Considering the price of this TV, the audio experience is stellar.

Serious gamers will probably want to opt for one of the best gaming TVs as opposed to the Roku Plus Series QLED. This is due to the Roku's 60Hz refresh rate and lack of HDMI 2.1 support. However, if you don't mind going without a 120Hz refresh rate, this TV delivered an impressively low lag time of 11.5ms, meaning gameplay is snappy and responsive.

The Roku Plus Series QLED is an awesome TV, and it's even better value now that it's fallen to just $399. It's the TV deal I'd recommend to anyone shopping on a budget right now. If you're looking for more options, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.