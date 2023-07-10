Walmart Plus Week 2023 — here are 13 huge deals Amazon doesn't have

Walmart Plus Week is now live. The four-day event starts today for Walmart Plus members; otherwise, non-members get access to the deals from July 11 through July 13.

The event is a way to steal the spotlight from Prime Day deals, which will kick off on July 11. I've been covering retail holidays like Walmart Plus Week and Prime Day for over 10 years and Walmart Plus Week is shaping up to be one of the most aggressive sales I've seen from Walmart in a long time.

The highlight of the sale is a massive discount on Walmart Plus. For a limited time, Walmart is offering 1-year of Walmart Plus membership for just $49. That's 50% off and the lowest price I've seen for Walmart's membership program. The last time Walmart offered this promo was at the start of last year's Black Friday shopping season.

That's not to say every Walmart Plus Week sale will break records. There are a lot of mediocre discounts on stuff you probably don't need. So below I'm rounding up the best Walmart deals on items we've reviewed, tested, or that I personally own. I'll be cross checking prices not only against Amazon, but among other competing retailers like Best Buy and Target, so you can rest assured the deals we list be the best prices possible. For more ways to save this week, make sure to check our guide to the best Walmart promo codes.

Walmart Plus membership

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart

Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes free access to Paramount Plus at no extra cost. Deal is valid through July 13.

Tech

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $139 now $49 @ Walmart

If you're on the lookout for a pair of wireless earbuds, look no further. The Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are on sale for just $49, which is their lowest price ever. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review, we said they're a legit AirPods alternative with stellar battery life, impressive sound, and a great fit for less than the price of Apple's buds.

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $99 now $69 @ Walmart

The JBL Flip 5 is the perfect summertime accessory. In our JBL Flip 5 review, we said this Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12 hours battery life. At $69 it's one of the best speaker deals we've seen in recent months.

Smart TVs: deals from $99 @ Walmart

As part of the Walmart rival to Prime Day sales event, Walmart is discounting the price of a huge range of smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from TCL, Hisense, JVC, and Walmart's own onn brand. The Roku platform is our favorite streaming platform and the sale includes budgets TVs as well as big-screen Roku TVs.

HP 15" Laptop: was $349 now $199 @ Walmart

It won't break any speed records, but if you want an ultra-affordable laptop for basic work or for a young child, this HP is just $199. It features a 15.6-inch LCD, Pentium Silver N5030 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD.

LG 65" Nano 80 Series 4K TV: was $698 now $498 @ Walmart

Upgrade to a big-screen TV without breaking your budget. The Nano 80 Series features 4K resolution as well as a Game Optimizer mode for the best gaming experience possible. However, keep in mind the TV only has a 60Hz panel and no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's a solid pick for casual gamers on a tight budget.

Vizio 75" 4K QLED TV: was $899 now $698 @ Walmart

The MQ6 is a solid TV at a bargain price. In our Vizio M-Series MQ6 review, we said it's great for budget shoppers, but it has some limitations if you're looking for advanced gaming features. For instance, there's no local dimming and you only get a 60Hz panel. Otherwise, it offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, three HDMI 2.1 ports, and a voice remote.

LG C2 48" OLED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $896 @ Walmart

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is now cheaper than it was last week. We named this stunning television the best TV of 2023. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. Note that Amazon offers a lower price, but it's sold via a third party seller.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,496 @ Walmart

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Home

Cooling fans/AC: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Summer has arrived, and it's a hot one. That means now is the time to invest in a new fan or air conditioner. Fortunately, there are plenty of Walmart Plus Week sales that are slashing the prices of both. After discount, fans start at just $14, whereas AC window units start at $148.

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $129 @ Walmart

Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum right now at Walmart. This robot vacuum offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice.

Chefman 26 Qt Air Fryer: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This Chefman air fryer sports a French door design and a massive 26 quarts capacity. This tabletop appliance can do it all from frying to broiling, toasting to baking. It'll crisp food to perfection every time, and the wide windows mean you want the food cook to ensure it's never overdone.

Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $189 @ Walmart

The latest version of Google's smart thermostat features a better screen while still learning your behavior to adjust heating and cooling automatically. In our Nest Learning Thermostat review, we said the Editor's Choice thermostat is easy to install, use, and connects to a wide range of other smart home devices. As part of the Walmart Plus Week deals event, the retailer has it on sale for $189.