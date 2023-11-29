This ultra lightweight Segway electric scooter is 74% off right now — and it's perfect for commuting

Commuting is expensive. From the cost of parking to mass transit fares, they do stack up and can often put you in a bind. That’s why I can’t stress enough about the savings I’ve been able to get by using an best electric scooters, which lessens my daily commuting costs.

For a limited time, the Segway Ninebot Air T15 Electric Scooter is on sale for $199 on Amazon. That's an unheard of discount of 74% off — the all-time lowest price on this perfect adult sized e-scooter for commuters. It normally costs $760, but thanks to an instant $570 off discount, you only need to shell out $199 for it.

Segway Ninebot Air T15 Electric Scooter: was $760 now $199 @ Amazon

With its sleek and lightweight design, the Segway Ninebot Air T15 Electric Scooter is excellent to get you to your destination with its 12.5 mph top speed and 7.5 mile range. In our Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Air T15 review, we said it fits the bill of you're a a smaller person looking for one of the best-looking and most portable scooters we’ve seen. It's now 74% off and at its lowest price ever.

I’ve been using electric scooters as early as 2017 and this one checks off all the boxes as an ideal option for commuters. First and foremost, it’s unbelievably lightweight at 23 pounds thanks to its aluminum-magnesium alloy construction and features a folding design that’s easy to carry. Weight is important because I’ve used other electric scooters over 30 pounds and they’re harder to bring up and down stairs. Plus, it also has a futuristic looking design to match its ultra lightweight figure.

Secondly, the Segway Ninebot Air T15 Electric Scooter’s 250W motor can muster up a top speed of 12.4 mph. Sure, it’s slower than what I’m used to at 15 mph with other scooters, but it’s still faster than walking to places. If you don’t have a long commute to your destination, I think its 7.5 mile range is more than adequate — while also saving you the hassle and frustration of dealing with gridlock traffic at peak times.

And finally, there are additional features that make it safe to ride around. In addition to customizable LED colors you can choose, there’s also a feature that lets you lock the Segway Ninebot Air T15 when you’re not using it, which effectively makes it like a giant paper weight unless you unlock it. If you’re worried about it getting stolen, this feature is a great deterrent.

I rarely come across adult sized electric scooters under $300, which is why this is a deal that’s hard to pass up on. Even though you sacrifice speed and range, you make it up with the savings you’ll get from not having to pay for commuting costs.