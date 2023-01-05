This stunning Sony OLED TV is $900 off — and lowest price ever

January sales are offering the chance to score the best OLED TVs at significantly reduced prices. We’ve already seen the epic LG C2 OLED slashed $300 at Amazon, and now Best Buy has dropped a stunning Sony Bravia model back down to its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a full $900 off its regular retail price of $1,899, and the cheapest this television has been since the holiday sales last month. This deal was also available during Black Friday 2022, and we’re very pleased to see it make a return — especially as it sold out during the annual sales event in November.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55" Bravia XR A80J OLED TV: was $1,899 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Quick! This 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV has been slashed a massive $900 at Best Buy. That's a huge saving on one of our favorite ever TVs. It packs a wealth of premium features including HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful 4K upscaler and all the Smart TV features you could want courtesy of the Google TV OS.

The Sony Bravia XR A80J is a seriously good television. In fact, we currently rank it as one of the best TVs you can buy, period. And that’s not a recommendation we give out lightly as we test dozens of new TVs every single year.

In our Sony Bravia XR A80J review, we were very impressed by almost every aspect of this model. We labeled it “the TV of the future” and naturally awarded it an Editor’s Choice seal of approval.

So, why do we rate this Sony OLED TV so highly? It’s packed full of useful features that make it a truly premium TV. For starters, you get HDR support and a 120Hz refresh rate, alongside remarkable 4K upscaling for non-Ultra HD content. As you would expect, access to all the best streaming services is just a click away via Google TV. And we should mention that's one of our favorite Smart TV operating systems thanks to its user-friendly interface that consistently surfaces content you’ll actually want to watch.

The XR A80J is certainly no slough when it comes to audio either. Sony has taken full advantage of Acoustic Surface Audio Plus technology — don’t worry if that sounds like jargon to you, it basically turns the entire screen into a speaker. Impressively, even with all these premium features Sony has been able to keep the overall design of the XR A80J sleek and slim. It’s a TV that delivers stunning images, excellent audio and will look great in just about any entertainment center — what’s not to love?

Our biggest gripe at launch was the XR A80J's eye-watering MSRP. For as good as this TV is there was no denying, it was pitched at a price point that would turn most shoppers off. Thankfully that price slowly fell throughout 2022, and once again with a $900 discount, this OLED TV now falls into a price bracket where you’re getting exceptional value for money.

If you want to consider some alternatives before committing to a purchase, we’ve got a comprehensive roundup of the best cheap TV deals which includes offers that will suit every budget.