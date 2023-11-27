This ridiculous 98-inch TV is 50% off for Cyber Monday — here's where to get it

Cyber Monday is known to have some pretty extreme deals on TVs, but this 98-inch TV deal happening at Best Buy really takes the cake.

For the remainder of Cyber Monday you can pick up a 98-inch TCL S5 4K HDR TV with Google TV for $2,499 at Best Buy after a 50% discount. That's a lot of TV for two-and-a-half grand and it's the best price for a TV of this size.

TCL 98" S5 4K HDR Smart TV with Google TV: was $4,999 now $2,499 @ Best Buy

This is the biggest TV on sale for Cyber Monday and, surprisingly, is also one of the best deals: For half the regular price, you can pick up this 98-inch TV from Best Buy. It comes with Google TV (one of the best smart platforms) built in and a native 120Hz refresh rate. It's a lot of TV, but if you want to go big this holiday season, this TCL is the cheapest ticket in town.

So what does $2,499 get you? For that price, you get a 4K LED display panel with direct backlighting and a 120Hz refresh rate. That can be boosted to 240Hz for gamers who plug in their PC with Game Accelerator 240.

For HDR support, you get Dolby Vision HQ, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, so no matter what your HDR-enabled content will work with the S5 98-inch TV. TCL also added its latest AI engine for picture quality optimization.

For sound, the TCL has two 10W speakers combined with an additional 20W speaker and has support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support for immersive 3D sound. However, we still wouldn’t fault you if you got one of our best soundbars to take things to another level.

It'd be great if this TV used TCL's Mini-LED back lighting seen on the award-winning TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV, but given the size and this tough-to-beat sticker price, most folks are probably fine with settling for direct backlighting instead.

TCL 65" 4-Series 4K HDR Smart Roku TV: now $398 @ Walmart

This Walmart-exclusive TCL model packs in Roku's smart platform into a very affordable 65-inch screen. It's going to be slightly more limited in its specs than other models, but it's still a 4K TV for under $400. This is what peak Cyber Monday savings look like.

Hisense 75" U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $748 now $648 @ Walmart

Hisense's proprietary ULED technology is a step up from normal LED-based LCD TVs and offers enhanced color and overall better picture quality. This Mini-LED QLED TV also features Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, and built-in Google Assistant. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $649 @ Best Buy