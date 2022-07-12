This KitchenAid food processor is over 50% off for Prime Day now

Prime Day deals are now here, so you can start saving big on all sorts of great products. If you're in the market for some new kitchen gear, then there's a great deal for you on this KitchenAid food processor.

Right now the KitchenAid 11-Cup Food Processor with Exact Slice System is on sale at Amazon for just $119 (opens in new tab), which represents a whopping $160 off and puts the processor at under half its normal price. Given this is the cheapest price we've ever seen, it's well worth snapping up this bargain right away.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid 11-Cup Food Processor with Exact Slice System: was $279 now $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Featuring a large 11-Cup Work Bowl, this processor comes with the Exact Slice System level for fine tuning your food prep, a wide feeding tube to accommodate large food items and a leak resistant seal. What's more, you'll also get the build quality and reliability KitchenAid are known for. At just $119, this model is selling for a huge $160 off, which is the cheapest we've seen it and less than the retail price of much smaller KitchenAid processors.

At such a large discount, this is one of the best food processor deals right now. With KitchenAid's Exact Slice System, you can fine tune the size of your slicing from thick to thin with a simple pull of an external level. There's no one size fits all in cooking, so this feature is great for adjusting the thickness of different ingredients if, for example, they need to cook for different amounts of time. There are also three speed modes — high, low and pulse — to give you more control while prepping.

We recently reviewed the larger 13-cup KitchenAid food processor, and one of her complaints was that the larger bowl made it a difficult processor for smaller prep jobs, such as mixing dough or pureeing hummus. This 11-cup model should address that issue, and also features a small 3-cup mixing bowl for the preparation of sauces and pastes.

It comes with a large feeding tube, to make it easier to blitz larger vegetables in one go, as well as an ultra tight seal to prevent any leaks or splashes. Overall, at less than half its usual retail price, this is a fantastic deal on a high quality product, and is definitely one to snap up now.

