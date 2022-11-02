This killer Asus gaming laptop is $600 off in early Black Friday deal

While the main day itself is still weeks away, the Black Friday deals have already arrived. And now may be a great time to get a new gaming laptop.

Case in point, the Asus ROG Strix G15 is on sale for $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a very healthy $600 off the gaming laptops’ original price, it will still net you a machine that's good for gaming in 2022 and beyond. Just don’t wait on this deal, as it’s sure to sell quickly.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: $1,699 $1,699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Sporting an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor,16GB or RAM and a Radeon RX 6800M, this advanced Edition of the ROG Strix G15 has plenty of power to get solid frame rates in modern games to take advantage of the 1440p display. The 512GB SSD might seem a bit small by modern standards, but that can be compensated for with the use of external hard drives. And for a little over $1,000 this is one compelling gaming laptop.

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is a true loud and proud gaming laptop. It’s festooned with RGB lighting, has an RGB backlit keyboard and sports some classic ‘gamer’ red accents on its chassis, which itself has an aggressive angular design. This isn’t the type of machine you’ll whip out at a trendy coffee shop to pen your screenplay; but you won’t care as you’ll have a powerful gaming machine that’s still easy to move around in a good backpack.

And for times when you’re not out and about, the strong selection of rear ports mean you can use the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition as the centerpiece to a desk-based gaming setup, once you connect an external display, mouse and keyboard; we’d also suggest investing in one of the best gaming headsets as well.

While the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition might not have the latest AMD processor, which is now in its 6000-series, the performance on offer is still plenty for running the best PC games, with the Radeon RX 6800M targeting gaming at 1440p, arguably the new sweet spot resolution for PC gaming.

The only downside is the 512GB SSD could be filled up rather quickly given the size of modern games. But grab one of our picks for the best external hard drives and you could easily bypass this minor inconvenience.