This 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED is $500 off right now in sweet Super Bowl TV deal

If you’re looking for one of the best TVs in time for the Super Bowl — or you're just looking to upgrade — the Samsung Neo QLED QN90B is a serious contender. Even better, it just got a huge price cut over at Amazon.

The 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED QN90B is $1,697 at Amazon right now. (You can also get it for $1,699 at Samsung.) This stunning TV is bright, detailed, and can upscale content to 4K like a champ.

The Samsung Neo QLED QN90B offers truly incredible visuals, offering some of the brightest and most detailed pictures we've seen from a TV that's not an OLED. It also has support for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and voice controls with Bixby, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. If it sells out, you can get it for $1,699 at Samsung.

The Samsung Neo QLED QN90B is the follow-up to the Samsung Neo QLED QN90A , which is one of the best TVs on the market. And in our Samsung Neo QLED QN90B hands-on , we noted that many of the QN90A’s best qualities have stuck around, making the QN90B a very worthy successor.

Powered by Mini-LEDs, this TV is positively vibrant. Bright pictures looked absolutely great on this TV, although we weren’t able to verify how the TV handles dark scenes. Rest assured though, unless you refuse to compromise on movies with dark visuals like The Batman (2022), the QN90B will do you proud.

We were also impressed with the TV’s low lag time of 9.8ms. Combine this with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, and the QN90B looks to be an excellent TV for gaming.

We do have a few complaints about the Samsung Neo QLED QN90B, however. There’s no Samsung OneConnect box, which means you’ll have to plug cables directly into the back of the TV. There’s also no support for Dolby Vision. Plus, motion smoothing was applied by default to our set, which we recommend turning off .