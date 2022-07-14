The one Prime Day deal I actually bought is still available to buy

Going into Prime Day 2022, I was laser-focused on finding big savings on one of the best portable chargers currently available. I’m attending multiple music festivals, and a couple of sporting events, over the next few weeks, so having a reliable power bank at hand will be essential.

Some are arguing that Prime Day deals didn’t live up to the hype this year, but at least for me personally, I got my wish. Even better, the deal I scored is still available. Right now, you can get the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 on sale for $15 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a 30% saving compared to its regular retail price, and while it’s not the biggest Prime Day savings I spotted, it is the only one that convinced me to hit that buy button.

(opens in new tab) Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $15 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of our favorite portable chargers on the market. It weighs just 6.4 ounces and has a 10000 mAh capacity which is enough for around two charges of a smartphone. To get this deal you'll need to check the 30% off coupon box before proceeding to checkout.

We rank the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 as one of the best portable chargers you can buy, and in fact, it’s even competing for the top spot against the INIU 10000mAh portable charger (opens in new tab)— which is also currently on sale.

This power bank offers a 10000mAh capacity, that’s enough to charge an iPhone 13 to full power twice, and weighs just 6.4 ounces making it extremely portable. It features one USB-A port for charging devices, and a micro-USB and USB-C port for charging the power bank itself. The lack of USB-C output is disappointing, but that definitely wasn’t a dealbreaker for me.

I was initially torn between the Anker and INIU charger (which does offer device charging via USB-C) but ultimately went for the PowerCore Slim because I’ve used Anker products before and always found them highly dependable. It helps that Amazon is offering a bigger Prime Day discount on the Anker portable charger as well.

If you’re planning an outdoor excursion, attending a music festival, or just frequently find your phone running out of battery when you’re far from a power outlet, make sure to check out these power bank discounts before they expire. Plus, our Prime Day deals hub is stuffed with even more sales that are still available now.