Prime Day: Killer Galaxy Note 20 deal takes $200 off right now

Barely two months since release, Samsung's latest phablet is already on sale for Prime Day. You can nab a Galaxy Note 20 for just $799 from Amazon right now, a savings of $200 off the phone's usual $999 list price.

At $999, the regular Note 20 already packs a lot of what makes the $1,299 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra so great. And at $799, well, it's almost half the price of the Ultra.

Galaxy Note 20 5G unlocked: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

You can snag Samsung's latest 5G phablet for $200 off during Prime Day. It comes with a dazzling 6.7-inch AMOLED display, the S Pen and a very capable triple-camera system. Note that only Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray models are on sale.View Deal

This deal not only represents a great opportunity to save on one of our favorite phones of the year, but also a teachable moment: the lesson being that nobody should ever spend full price on a Galaxy smartphone.

Seriously, look around. These days, the prices of Samsung's latest handsets plummet in record time following release. The Galaxy S20 FE was $100 off on the day it came out, and the Galaxy S20 range has fluctuated by a few hundred at various retailers with incentives throughout the course of its existence.

And it's not just Samsung's pricier phones, either. The Galaxy A51, which normally costs $399, is $285 for Prime Day. The Galaxy A71, which offers 5G connectivity and usually costs $600, is $419 right now, also at Amazon.

To bring it back to the Note 20 in particular, though, this would be my pick among Samsung's gamut of sales. This phablet has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that looks incredible, a triple-lens camera system that can outperform Google and Apple's best tech on many an occasion, and of course that helpful S Pen. It looks great, runs even better, packs very handy note-taking features as you'd expect and lasts decently long on a charge. What more could you want?

So if you're looking for a new phone and you want to buy something nice but don't want to drop four digits on it, the Note 20 should be at the top of your short list thanks to this deal. And if you want to stay in the know on every opportunity to save this week, we encourage you to keep it locked on Tom's Guide's best Prime Day deals hub.

