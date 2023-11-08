The LG C3 OLED is one of the best TVs we’ve tested — and it’s $1,000 off for Black Friday

Black Friday TV deals are here already, but I'll cut to the chase. Most people are only going to buy one TV this Black Friday season and there's one I'd recommend the most: the LG C3 OLED.

Right now the LG 65-inch C3 OLED 4K TV is $1,596 at Amazon. Amazon lists this as a $100 discount, but it's actually $1,000 off its original asking price of $2,599. It takes the spot on our best OLED TVs list as the best mid-range OLED TV you can buy.

LG C3 65" 4K OLED: was $2,599 now $1,596 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The LG C3 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we highlighted its perfect blacks, stunning contrast and rich, accurate colors. It's also great for gaming thanks to its Game Optimizer features and 120Hz refresh rate. Add in Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote and it's no wonder we awarded it an Editor's Choice.

When it comes to price vs performance, the LG C3 OLED is the best OLED TV you can buy. It's cheaper than premium offerings from Sony and Samsung, but it still delivers incredible picture quality and top-notch gaming features.

We put this TV to the test in our LG C3 OLED review . It reached a peak brightness of 820 nits, achieved a Delta-E score of 1.3908 and covered 99.0904% of the Rec. 709 color gamut. Everything we watched on the LG C3 OLED it all looked great, from vibrant colorful landscapes to shadowy interior shots. Plus, the C3 OLED's a9 AI Processor Gen6 automatically increased brightness and enhanced colors based on what was happening on screen.

The LG C3 OLED is also one of the best gaming TVs we've tested. It includes all the gaming features we look for, including a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, VRR and ALLM. You also get access to LG's Game Optimizer mode which drops the TV's lag time down to an incredibly low 9.1ms.

Where the LG C3 OLED falls down slightly is its sound. The 40W/2.2 channel audio setup is fine for watching shows and movies, but we heard the sound start to get distorted at higher volumes. One of the best soundbars would easily fix this problem though.

The LG C3 OLED is an incredible deal at this price, so make sure to snag one before it sells out. For more options, check out our Black Friday TV deals page and our general Black Friday deals page for sales across all categories.