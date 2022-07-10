The iPad just hit lowest price ever before Prime Day

The Prime Day deals are starting early for Apple products, and that includes the iPad. If you're in the market for a tablet and you're looking to save money, whether it's for back to school or just use at home, this is a good discount.

Right now you can get the iPad 10.2-inch 2021 64GB for just $299 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This is $30 off and matches the lowest price ever for Apple's slate, making this early Prime Day sale one of the best iPad deals this year so far.

If you need more storage, Amazon has the iPad 10.2-inch with 256GB for just $429 (opens in new tab), which is $50 off the regular $479 price.

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Amazon has has the 64GB model on sale for $299 ahead of Prime Day, which is the cheapest price yet.

Need more storage? The 256GB model is also on sale for $429, matching its lowest price ever. Take your pick of silver and space gray.

As you'll see in our iPad 10.2 review, this is the best tablet for those on a budget. You get a bright and vibrant 10.2-inch display, an improved front camera with 12MP resolution, and a speedy A13 Bionic chip that puts most Android tablets to shame.

Another plus is the long battery life. In our web surfing test, the iPad 10.2 lasted an epic 11 hours and 59 minutes, so you should be able to use this slate for most of the day without having to recharge.

The front camera also now has Center Stage support. This feature uses machine learning to track your face and keep you in frame if you move around during video calls.

The iPad isn't perfect. The bezels are relatively large, and you don't get support for the 2nd gen Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard. But the iPad 10.2 does support the first gen $99 Apple Pencil and $159 Smart keyboard to make this tablet more versatile.

Overall, this is the best iPad value that just got even better.