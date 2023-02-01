The iPad Air 2022 just hit its lowest price ever at Amazon

Shopping for a new tablet? Well, we've just found a deal on the best tablet there is.

The iPad Air (64GB/2022) is $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This $100 discount takes Apple's excellent tablet down to its lowest price ever. If you're looking for a great iPad deal, this one is very tough to beat.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. It features 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), M1 CPU, 12MP wide (rear) camera, 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

The iPad Air hands-down a brilliant tablet and stellar member of the iPad range. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we had almost nothing but praise for this device.

Running on Apple's M1 chip, this tablet blazes through everyday tasks like browsing and streaming, even if you're multitasking between multiple apps and tabs. Gaming is also a blast on this tablet. The iPad Air can't beat the performance of the iPad Pro, but for everyday users, it's more than enough.

That's not all, either. The iPad Air 2022 has a beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and over 10 hours of battery life. If you take a lot of pictures or video calls, you'll appreciate the 12MP cameras on the tablet, too.

The iPad Air 2022 makes a great replacement for a laptop, but it's a shame that the accessories are so pricy. If you want the Magic Keyboard, it'll set you back $299. If you want the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil to write on the iPad's screen, that's another $129.

Now that the iPad Air has fallen to its lowest price ever, we highly recommend picking one up. But if you're looking for more options, check out our iPad deals coverage.