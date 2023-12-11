Hurry! The Google Pixel 8 just crashed to an incredibly low price

If you’re looking for a brand phone, you'll want to check out the Google Pixel 8. Not only is it one of the best Android phones, it’s also down to its lowest ever price — on par with the deals we saw over Black Friday.

This means you can pick up a Google Pixel 8 for just $549 at Amazon. That’s $150 off the normal price, and a pretty spectacular discount on a phone that’s only been available for a couple of months. It’s also an incredible price for a flagship, considering it’s only slightly more than the mid-range Google Pixel 7a. Here’s why this is such an incredible deal.

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $549 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! You can grab Google's latest flagship phone with $150 off the normal asking price. enjoy all new AI camera and editing features, the bright Actua display and a whopping 7 years of official support at its lowest price ever.

As you'll see in our Google Pixel 8 review, there's plenty to love about this device. This includes Google’s new Actua display which offers a much brighter picture than before. Officially it’s rated for 1,400 nits with HDR content, and our testing found it registered 1,349 nits. That’s higher than the Samsung Galaxy S23.

The screen also has an adaptive refresh rate, capable of varying between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on what’s happening. Our battery life testing also found the phone would last 9 hours and 43 minutes at 120Hz, which is a major improvement over the Pixel 7’s 7 hours and 21 minutes.

The Tensor G3 chipset also unlocks a number of AI-centric camera features, which will be especially useful for ensuring you get the perfect pictures out of the 50MP main shooter and 12MP ultrawide.

Best Take can analyze a series of group photos, and utilizes generative AI to produce the best amalgamated shot. Magic Editor also lets you manipulate photos better than ever before, using generative AI to fill in the blanks as you go, while Audio Magic Eraser pulls out any unwanted sounds from your videos. That’s on top of existing AI-editing features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.

If that wasn’t enough, one of the major benefits of buying a Pixel 8 is that Google has pledged 7 years of software and repair support. That means the Pixel 8 technically won’t become obsolete until late 2030, and the interim will see all devices gain access to the latest Android updates, security fixes, and access to official spare parts when repairs are necessary.

This is crucial because it means Pixel 8 owners won’t need to buy a new phone to access the latest Android features, nor will they put their own personal security at risk for using the phone for several years. Even if you intend to upgrade before 2030, this extra support adds value to your phone when you trade in — since the next owner still gets to benefit from that extended support.