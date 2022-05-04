The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's giant smart display and it's now $50 off

The countdown to Mother's Day is well underway. If you're still looking for the right Mother's Day gift, Amazon just slashed the price of one of its best smart displays.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 15 on sale for $199.99. That's not only $50 off, but the first discount we've seen for this wall-mounted smart display, which makes it easy to video chat with mom.

Echo Show 15: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Keep in touch with mom courtesy of the Echo Show 15. Amazon's largest Alexa-powered smart display packs a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 display, dual 1.6-inch speakers, and a 5MP camera. It can be mounted on a wall or displayed on a compatible stand (not included).

In our Echo Show 15 review, we named it the best smart display for wall mounting. Unlike its smaller counterparts, the Echo Show 15 acts more like a smart home control center than a speaker, prioritizing screen size and interface over audio and video quality.

When placed in a high-traffic area in your home — such as the kitchen — the Echo Show 15 doubles as a digital destination for family members to interact, leave notes for each other, and more. Each family member can set up their own profile with a visual ID, so when they walk by, they'll see customized communication options and information relevant to their day.

The new smart display also introduces widgets like sticky notes, to-do lists and dedicated smart home controls, letting you open a feed from your Ring doorbell easily, for example.

Need more help choosing a gift for mom? Make sure to check out the entire Amazon Mother's Day sale as well as our coverage of the best Mother's Day flower deals.