Amazon Mother's Day sale — save over 50% on these Alexa devices

May is officially here and if you're still looking for the right Mother's Day gift, Amazon is here to help. The e-commerce giant just launched an epic Mother's Day sale with discounts on a wide variety of Amazon devices.

As part of its sale, Amazon is taking up to 56% off select Alexa devices. The sale includes Echo speakers, smart displays, Fire tablets, and more. These are some of the best Amazon deals we've seen so far. Alternatively, make sure to check out our guide to the best deals on Mother's Day flowers.

Amazon Mother's Day sale — best deals

Fitness

Amazon Halo View: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

Part fitness tracker, part fitness service — the Halo View counts steps, measures your heart rate, tracks your sleep, and takes your blood oxygen levels. Included with your purchase you'll get a 12-month subscription to the excellent Amazon Halo fitness app (usually $3.99/month). The app offers a range of useful features, including detailed information about your sleep, mobility scores, guided meditations, and body fat percentage readings.

Fitbit Sense: was $299 now $195 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Sense is a brilliant smartwatch that'll give you a comprehensive look at your overall health. It features built-in GPS, high/low heart rate notification alerts, compatible ECG app, and includes a free 6-month Fitbit Premium membership.

Fitbit Versa 2: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

The Versa 2 is one of the best fitness trackers around and ideal for those who want a fitness-focused wearable with a large display for less than $199. In addition to the usual heart, step, and sleep tracking, it also monitors blood oxygen, works with Alexa, supports NFC payments, and more.

Smart Home

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you turn on/off a wide list of compatible devices that have a mechanical on/off switch. Just plug it into an electrical outlet and then plug in the device you'd like to control. Using the Alexa app, you can then control coffee makers, lights, and more.

Blink Outdoor: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. In our Blink Outdoor camera review, we called the Editor's Choice camera the best home security camera under $100.

Blink Indoor Camera: was $80 now $64 @ Amazon

The Blink Indoor Camera is a basic security camera that won't break your budget. In our Blink Camera review, we called it a reliable, entry-level home-surveillance option that's great for your technologically challenged family members who just want to check in on their house while they're away.

Smart Displays

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): was $84 now $44 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The new Echo Show 8 is the best Alexa smart display for budget-minded shoppers. It upgrades its predecessor's 1MP camera with a 13MP lens. The new camera also has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls.

Amazon Glow: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Amazon Glow is a video projector that lets children play with all sorts of Amazon Kids Plus content while sharing that experience with someone watching remotely (such as a grandparent). It features an 8-inch touchscreen display with built-in camera and includes an 18 x 12-inch white, rubber mat. The device projects the screen onto the large mat while adults join in through an interactive video call on their mobile device. In our Amazon Glow review, we called it an innovative and fun way to interact with kids remotely.

Smart Speakers

Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $27 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot is the newest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. Normally priced at $49, it's now on sale for $27.99 which makes it one of the best Mother's Day sales right now.

Echo Dot With Clock (2020): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Compared to the traditional 4th Gen Echo Dot, this smart speaker comes with a mini LED screen that can be used to display time or as a countdown clock. Offered in either Glacier White or Twilight Blue, this Echo Dot will sit beautifully on any surface. Amazon just knocked its price to $39 in time for Mother's Day.

Fire Tablets

Fire HD 10 Plus (2021): was $179 now $99 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever: The Fire HD 10 Plus features twice the RAM (4GB) of its predecessor. It sports a bright, 10.1-inch 1080p LCD, octa-core CPU, and supports wireless charging. It's on sale and an excellent, affordable for tablet mom.