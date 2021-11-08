The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is $150 off right now

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is Samsung’s newest tablet (alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus) and the company's best rival to the iPad Pro 2021 — except now it’s available for a much lower price. It even made our list of the best tablets , so if you’re looking to grab a great device without breaking the bank on Apple’s finest offerings, now’s a great time to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7.

Right now, there are lots of discounts around on Samsung tablets — the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is $499 on Amazon at the moment, its lowest price ever, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is $649 , just a hair away from its lowest ever price of $642. Plus, those on a tighter budget can also pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $429, which is a more value oriented version of the S7, with a weaker processor, lower storage and a 60Hz display. These are some of the best Black Friday Samsung deals around at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $649 now $499 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $649 now $499

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a great rival to the iPad Pro. It beats the battery life of the iPad Pro by more than 5 hours, plus you get facial recognition features for a fraction of the cost Apple asks for. The one area it can’t challenge the iPad Pro in is performance, but it’s still strong enough for gaming and multitasking between multiple programs.

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review , we were impressed with the crispness and vibrancy of the colors on the tablet’s display. With the included S Pen, you can easily draw, write, and take notes on the go, and sync your ideas across your Samsung phone, tablet and PC. The 8MP front and 13MP rear cameras are also strong, and the Dolby Atmos audio the speakers offer is great too.

All in all, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a great alternative to the iPad Pro, for a much lower cost (especially right now.) Having a high-level tablet with access to the full Android ecosystem is great for those who prefer it to iPad or Amazon’s slightly watered-down version of the OS.