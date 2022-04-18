Hurry! The best Roomba just hit its lowest price on Amazon

The season for spring cleaning is here and right now Amazon is offering an epic deal on one of the best Roombas you can buy.

For a limited time, Amazon has the iRobot Roomba j7+ on sale for $599. That's $200 off and one of the best robot vacuum deals we've seen. It's an all-time price low for this Editor's Choice vacuum.

iRobot Roomba j7+: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon

Roomba's smartest robot vacuum can avoid things like cords on the ground as well as dog poop. Its charging base also empties the vacuum, so you don't have to worry about cleaning it out for up to two months. Plus, you can schedule it to clean certain rooms and areas where messes occur more frequently. It's now at its lowest price ever. iRobot offers the same price.

In our Roomba j7 Plus review, we were impressed with the robot's mapping prowess and cleaning smarts. It performed nearly as well as the $999 iRobot Roomba s9+, but includes obstacle avoidance and a more attractive Clean Base.

Like other Roombas, the J7+ has Smart Mapping; it will learn and remember the layout of your home, so you can decide which rooms to clean and which to avoid from the app. It can also recommend the best times to clean, say, under the dinner table after a meal.

The J7+ also comes with a self-emptying cleaning base that's been redesigned to not stand as tall as previous models. However, it only needs to be emptied once every 60 days — depending on how dirty your home is.

The first time the J7+ detects an unknown object, it will send a photo to you via the iRobot Home app, so you can tell it whether to clean around it or avoid it entirely. Based on your feedback on the app, the Roomba j7+ will learn how to deal with similar objects in the future.

iRobot is so confident in the Roomba j7+’s intelligence that it’s introduced the Pet Owner Official Promise (P.O.O.P), whereby iRobot will replace any j7+ that fails to avoid solid pet waste.