The best PlayStation Days of Play 2022 deals — huge savings on PS5 and PS4 games and accessories

Days of Play has returned for 2022. Sony’s annual sales event is your opportunity to score seriously big discounts on a whole variety of PlayStation products, from deals on the best PS5 games to promotional offers on official branded merchandise.

This year, Days of Play will run from May 25 until June 8, and this PlayStation blog article (opens in new tab) has all the additional information you need. But if you just want to get straight to the deals, then you’ve come to the right place. That's because we’ve combed through the dozens of discounts available during Days of Play 2022 and picked out the best ones.

So, whether you’re looking to grab an extra DualSense controller for co-op play, flesh out your PS5 or PS4 library with must-play exclusives or grab some PlayStation gear to rep your favorite console, these are the best Days of Play 2022 deals that you can shop right now.

The best Days of Play 2022 deals

(opens in new tab) PS5 and PS4 games: from $9 @ PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

A wide selection of the best PS5 and PS4 games have been slashed for Days of Play 2022. Sony is taking up to $30 off must-play exclusives including Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition, Bloodborne and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle: was $349 now $249 @ PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

Step into the boots of the Armored Avenger with this PSVR bundle. This package contains a PSVR headset, a PS4 camera, two PlayStation Move motion controllers and a copy of Marvel's Iron Man VR. This in-demand bundle is $100 off for Days of Play 2022.

(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense controller: was $74 now $59 @ PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

The PS5 DualSense controller has hit a new all-time low price in this Days of Play 2022 deal. You better be quick if you want to pick up a new PS5 pad, as we don't expect stock to last. Even better, every single color variant is included in this offer, from Midnight Black to Galactic Purple and every shade in between.

(opens in new tab) The Last of Us Part II: was $39 now $19 @ PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

The Last of Us Part II was the PS4's swansong, a remarkable game with dynamic gameplay and a rich, cinematic story. If you missed out upon its release, your patience has paid off. Plus, it now plays even better on PS5, thanks to a free update that increases its graphical fidelity and performance.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation merchandise: from $5 @ PlayStation Gear (opens in new tab)

PlayStation Gear is running a massive site-wide sale for Days of Play. Using coupon code "DAYSOFPLAY22" you can get 20% off anything from PlayStation-branded apparel to an adorable Astrobot statue. The sales section also has a range of items that have been further reduced.

The best Days of Play 2022 deals in the U.K.

(opens in new tab) PS5 and PS4 games: from £7 @ PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

Sony has discounted a selection of must-play exclusive PS5 and PS4 games as part of its Days of Play sales. Popular titles start from just £7, with some having been slashed by as much as £27. Included in the promotion are heavy-hitting titles such as Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, The Last of Us Part II and God of War.

(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense controller: was £64 now £49 @ PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

The PS5's DualSense controller offers a range of next-gen features including adaptive triggers, haptic triggers and a built-in microphone. Every single shade of DualSense controller has been reduced to just £49 in this Days of Play deal.