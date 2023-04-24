The best OLED TV bargain I've seen all year is this 65-inch Vizio for $898

The OLED TV price wars continue and this week I've spotted an epic deal on a 65-inch OLED that won the 2021 Tom's Guide TV Award for best value.

For a limited time, you can get the Vizio 65-inch 4K OLED TV is on sale for just $898 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's the least-expensive 65-inch OLED I've ever seen and one of the best OLED TV deals of all time.

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $998 now $898 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice! Vizio's OLED TV is in stock and on sale. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's IQ Ultra CPU and the company's ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. In our Vizio OLED TV review, we said it offers more for your money than most competing OLED TVs. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for any 65-inch OLED.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Vizio OLED key features Screen size 65-inch Resolution 4K HDR HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision Refresh rate 120Hz Ports 4 HDMI, 1 USB TV software Vizio SmartCast Size (w/o stand) 48.3 x 30.6 x 2.2 inches Weight (w/o stand) 44.9 lbs.

Price history: This is the least-expensive 65-inch OLED TV we've ever seen period. This TV sold for $1,299 in 2021, but dropped to $998 earlier this year. Just this week it dropped further to $898, which is an epic price for a TV we labeled an amazing value at full price. Most retailers are out of stock of this TV.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,393 (opens in new tab) (third party)

Review consensus: This Vizio OLED TV won the Tom's Guide 2021 Award for best value TV. In our Vizio OLED TV review, we it said smashed open the lower end of the OLED market and helped drive down the cost of OLED TVs. If you've been impressed by the pictures you see on OLED panels, but have been put off by the prices, the Vizio OLED TV (OLED55-H1) is the TV you've been waiting for. That said, it's not perfect. Brightness could be better. However, the TV offers infinite contrast levels for the purest blacks you'll find anywhere. We also liked that even when you're viewing from extreme off angles, only the slightest distortion of color (and hardly a distracting one) gives away that you're not viewing the set from straight on.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★☆ | TechRadar: ★★★★☆

Buy it if: You will not find a cheaper 65-inch OLED TV at this price point. (At least not till Black Friday, perhaps). Performance-wise, it's a great buy and even though it's dated (the TV debuted in 2021), it still holds up to the competition. It's not perfect, but at this price point minor flaws are forgivable.

Don't buy it if: You're looking for the very best OLED TV on the market or want a TV with HDMI 2.1 support.