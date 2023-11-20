The amazing Samsung The Frame QLED is up to $1,000 off now for Black Friday TV deal

If you care about how a TV looks in your room as much as you do about how the TV looks when you watch your favorite shows and movies, you might want to consider Samsung The Frame QLED TV — especially now that it's on sale ahead for Black Friday deals.

Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on Samsung The Frame on Amazon depending on which screen size you choose. Samsung 55" The Frame QLED 4K TV starts at $977 on Amazon after a $500 discount while the massive 75" Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is down to $1,997 on Amazon after a $1,000 discount.

Here are all the sizes and prices available at Amazon right now:

Samsung 55" The Frame QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $997 @ Amazon

Don't miss these excellent Black Friday deals on Samsung's lineup of The Frame QLED 4K TVs. Equal parts style and function, these QLED TVs feature an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system.

What people love about this TV is that Samsung's The Frame doubles as a dynamic digital art display that looks just like a picture frame. It'll blend right into your room and can be set to display your own pictures or a collection of famous artwork.

We don't have testing data from the new 2023 model, but in our Samsung The Frame (2022) review we praised this TV's good picture quality. We saw a Delta-E score of 2.9961 and 99.7548% coverage of the Rec.709 color gamut, meaning colors were vibrant and recreated accurately.

The Frame was also a surprisingly good gaming TV. We measured a super low lag time of 9.5ms, which is just 0.3ms behind the result of the best gaming TV we've tested. Both the 2022 and 2023 models also come with HDMI 2.1 for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and access to Samsung's Game Bar.

In terms of extra features, The Frame has a sensor that can switch the TV off when it senses no light or motion, plus a solar-powered remote. You also get use of Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby voice controls and Apple AirPlay 2 to stream content from your iPhone or other Apple devices.

If you want a TV that looks good both when it's turned on and when it's turned off, Samsung The Frame won't disappoint. If you're looking for more options, check out our Black Friday TV deals coverage as well as our guide to Samsung's Black Friday TV deals.