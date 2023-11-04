Target Black Friday sales — I found the 15 best deals this weekend

The weekend is here and a new wave of Target Black Friday deals just went live. The retailer is offering aggressive discount on iPads, headphones, kitchen appliances, and select toy brands.

This is my 16th year covering Black Friday deals. While in previous years I've recommended waiting till at least Thanksgiving week before making purchases, this year's sales are strong enough that I'm recommending consumers start their shopping now. So below I've called out all of the best sales happening this weekend at Target. If a competitor is offering similar pricing, I'll highlight that as well.

Remember, Target has also started its holiday price match guarantee. That means if you buy something now and its price drops on or before December 24, you can reach out to Target for a price adjustment. Target will also price match select competitors within 14 days of purchase. (Competitors include Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, Wayfair, Costco, GameStop, and others).

Early Target Black Friday deals — best sales

Holiday decor: deals from $3 @ Target

Give your holiday tree a little sass with one of Target's discounted holiday ornaments. Pictured is the Bloody Mary Christmas Tree Ornament for $5. The sale also includes traditional ornaments as well as ceramic and glass decor.

PS5 games/accessories: deals from $19 @ Target

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Target has select PS5 games and accessories on sale from $19. The sale includes titles such as Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (the latter is 50% off). The limited time sale ends on Tuesday.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Xbox/PS5): was $69 now $34 @ Target

Target has one of this year's GOTY contenders on the latest consoles deeply discounted ahead of Black Friday. In our Star Wars: Jedi Survivor review, we called it the best Star Wars game since Jedi Fallen Order. Its satisfying gameplay, stunning graphics and thrilling story mark a ray of hope for the franchise.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Target

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Price check: $44 @ Amazon

Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $79 now $49 @ Target

The Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer lets you fry, bake, roast, and broil all at the touch of a button. It has 8 built-in presets, so it can make a home chef out of anyone. The large window in front of the 5-quart basket allows you to keep tabs on your meal throughout the cooking process.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review we said it's easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum: was $199 now $99 @ Target

This multi-functional vacuum can transform from an upright to a handheld in no time. It's powerful enough to tackle carpets and bare floors and superb for pet hair pick-up. Its swivel steering makes it easy to maneuver in and out of tight spaces, in corners, around furniture.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Target

The Powerbeats Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, featuring a nine-hour battery life (more than 24 hours with the charging case), water resistance, well-balanced sound and a comfortable yet stylish design. In our Powerbeats Pro review we said they're Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds (by way of Beats). They deliver excellent sound and seamless iPhone integration in a low-profile package. They're $30 shy of their all-time price low.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar: was $279 now $199 @ Target

You can upgrade your TV set-up for cheap with a Bluetooth soundbar from one of the biggest names in audio, Bose. It packs a clear, balanced, and natural-sounding audio experience in a tiny package that fits just about anywhere.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Target

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. Note that Amazon has it for just a few bucks less.

Price check: $996 @ Amazon | $999 @ Best Buy