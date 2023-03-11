Spring forward with these expert-recommended Sleep Week deals

Daylight Savings time is upon us, at least here in the U.S. (The clocks don't jump forward in the U.K. until March 26.) That means we'll all lose an hour of sleep this weekend. Fortunately, Sleep Week 2023 starts this Sunday.

Created by The National Sleep Foundation, Sleep Awareness Week is an annual event designed to promote better sleep as a way of improving your overall health. The week-long event is also know for its epic Sleep Week deals, which can take as much as $500 off everything from the best mattress we've reviewed to our favorite weighted blankets.

A few sales have already started, so we're rounding up the best mattress sales you can get right now. Remember, Sleep Awareness Week will be over before you know it, so make sure to take advantage of these deals while you can.

Mattresses

(opens in new tab) Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

Best value: Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale, you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $699 (was $1,049).

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic Mattress: was $995 now $680 @ Saatva (opens in new tab)

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on, offering hotel-level comfort at a reasonable price. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, you can get the twin XL for $680 (was $995) or the queen for $1,680 (was $1,995).

(opens in new tab) Nolah Evolution 15: was $1,599 now $949 @ Nolah (opens in new tab)

The Nolah Evolution 15 is a hybrid memory foam bed that suits anyone seeking high levels of pressure relief and cooling. Graphite-infused AirFoamIce and a cool-touch cover handle the cooling, while pressure relief comes courtesy of foam and an 8-inch coil system. In our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review, we said it's particularly good at isolating motion, which makes it a great choice for couples. Use coupon "TGNOLAH50" to take an extra $50 off mattress and weighted blanket sale prices. After discount, the twin costs $949 (was $1,599), whereas the queen costs $1,549 (was $2,299). During checkout, you'll need to remove the discount that's automatically added and instead add "TGNOLAH50" as your discount. You'll then get up to $700 off plus an extra $50 off.

(opens in new tab) Bear Mattress: was $748 now $523 @ Bear (opens in new tab)

The original Bear Mattress is a memory foam mattress that offers a comfortable night's sleep. The four-layer mattress removes unwanted body heat while providing pressure relief and balanced support throughout your body. It includes a 100-night risk free trial and a 10-year warranty. In our Bear Original mattress review we said it's comfortable and supportive for back, stomach, and side sleepers alike. As part of its latest mattress sale, Bear is taking 30% off via our exclusive coupon "TOMS30". Plus, get two free pillows ($100 value) with any mattress purchase. After discount, the twin costs $523 (was $748), whereas the queen costs $698 (was $998).

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now $599 @ DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Free $599 bedding set! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $599 (was $799) or the queen for $899 (was $1,199). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.

Bedding

(opens in new tab) Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $319 now $191 @ Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

Editor's Choice: Tempur-Pedic is taking 40% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme sits at the top of our list of the best mattress toppers. It adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. It's now on sale for just $191 in twin size (was $319) or $251 in queen size (was $419), which is one of the best mattress topper deals we've seen so far.

(opens in new tab) Bear Mattress Topper: was $245 now $171 @ Bear (opens in new tab)

The Bear mattress topper is a simple way to add softness and support to any mattress. As part of its current mattress topper deals — you can use coupon code "TOMS30" to take 30% off the mattress topper's full price. After discount, the twin size costs $171 (was $245), whereas the queen size costs $241 (was $345).

(opens in new tab) Brooklyn Bedding Weighted Blanket: was $199 now $149 @ Brooklyn Bedding (opens in new tab)

Available in 15-lb. and 20-lb. options, the Brooklyn Bedding Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket features a flippable and removable duvet cover. One side blankets you with ultra cozy warmth and the other side provides the tranquility of weight. Both sizes are 25% off via coupon "WINTER25".

(opens in new tab) Purple Harmony Pillow: was $179 now $143 @ Purple (opens in new tab)

If you like sleeping on your side, this pillow deal is definitely worth considering. In our Purple Harmony Pillow review, we said the premium, latex pillow offers support, without producing pressure on your head and neck. You can choose between three height options (low, medium, or tall) and we also like that it's hypoallergenic, which makes it ideal for those who suffer from allergies. The Standard is reduced to $143 (was $179), whereas the King is on sale for $175 (was $219).