Sonos Black Friday deals — 5 best sales I recommend right now

Sonos isn't big on discounts, so a sure sign that sales season is heating up are the great deals I'm finding on Sonos speakers and soundbar packages. Right now, Sonos has an early Black Friday-style sale on, and online retailers including Best Buy and Walmart are also getting in on the act with early Black Friday deals on selected Sonos speakers ahead of the main sales event later this month.

The best Sonos soundbars and speakers manage to stand out among even the most high-quality audio products, so if you want your next audio product to come with a serious pedigree and a great saving, you arguably don’t need to look any further.

I've been testing audio products for 30 years, and the majority of Sonos products listed here are winners of our coveted Editor's Choice award. Most rank among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars and best Bluetooth speakers I've tested thanks to their slick usability via the superb Sonos S2 app, top sound quality and value for money at the full MSRP, so they're even better value at these discounted prices.

Keep scrolling to find the best Sonos deals you can buy right now, and remember to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for more outstanding early deals to shop.

Sonos Roam w/Charging Set: was $228 now $199 @ Sonos

Save $29! The Sonos Roam is one of the best Bluetooth speakers. It can be connected via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant (when connected to your home Wi-Fi). It has a durability rating of IP64, which means it's protected from water and dirt ingress, and this bundle deal comes with a charging set worth $49.

Price check: $199 @ Best Buy

Sonos Move: was $399 now $322 @ Best Buy

The first-gen Sonos Move is a battery-powered smart speaker that can last up to 10 hours on a full charge. It's rated at IP56, meaning it's protected from water and dirt ingress, and has built-in voice control assistants. In our Sonos Move review, we especially loved the Move's Trueplay technology, which auto-calibrates the sound to your surroundings. Although it was superseded earlier this year by the $449 Move 2, the original is still a great buy especially at the discounted price.

Sonos Surround Set: was $1,397 now $1,327 @ Best Buy

Save $70! This package combines the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar with a pair of Era 100 speakers. In our Sonos Arc review, we called it one of the smartest soundbars you can buy. Both models have Trueplay onboard to optimize sound to your room, meaning you'll always be positioned in the best seat in the house for your favorite movies. The Era 100 speakers can be configured as part of surround setup with the Sonos Arc, or individually (and as a stereo pair) as part of a multiroom setup. All come with voice control support via Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sonos Immersive Set with Beam: was $1,426 now $1,356 @ Walmart

Save $70! This Sonos Beam (Gen 2), Sub Mini and a pair of Sonos Era 100 smart speakers is an ideal surround sound bundle for mid-sized TVs or living spaces. The Beam soundbar has Dolby Atmos support and delivers impressive sound for its size. The mini Sub is built to integrate perfectly with the Beam to deliver high-octane thrills, while the new Era 100 speakers are a perfect surround speaker pairing or multiroom addition.

Sonos Ultimate Immersive Set with Arc: was $2,596 now $2,471 @ Sonos

Save $125 We love the Sonos Arc for its Dobly Atmos and 3D sound capabilities, and this bundle takes immersive audio to the next level. It's one of the smartest soundbar packages you can buy with Trueplay onboard to optimize sound to your room. The lateral and overhead channels in Arc and Era 300 envelop you in an immersive soundstage, while the Sub (Gen 3) makes the most of movie soundtracks to maximize impact on movie night.

Black Friday Sonos Deals: What to look for in 2023

How to choose the best Sonos setup for you

As with selecting any speaker, it is important to consider a number of factors when deciding which particular model is right for you.

Size: There are a number of factors that play into deciding which speaker or soundbar you should buy. Size will likely be prohibitive for most customers; you obviously need a speaker that will suit your space. And, because a Sonos speaker or soundbar is one of the centerpieces of your home sound setup, it has to look good and fit stylistically.

Then you have to factor in the size of the room you're dealing with. If you're dealing with a larger space, it's probably best to consider a subwoofer — you'll surely appreciate the extra bass, and we highly recommend giving these 5 best bass tracks to give your music system a workout a listen with the volume cranked up. Also, for all the latest tips and tricks check out our 5 ways to make Sonos speaker sound even better.

Connectivity: Connectivity is crucial too, both in terms of wired and wireless access. Not every Sonos soundbar comes with an HDMI port; some force you to make do with optical audio. That's perfectly fine if you want to use your TV as a pass-through, but those who are in dire need of more HDMI ports — because their capacity is limited between game consoles, streaming boxes and so on — will need to prioritize options that offer those additional connections.

Pricing considerations: Obviously, price is a big consideration when looking for the best soundbars. Although there are always exceptions, big-name brands will typically command a bit extra, but generally speaking, the less you spend on a speaker or soundbar the greater the chance that sound and features will be compromised. Going for a budget option isn't always the best choice, as any money you save on your purchase won't do you much good if the sound quality is poor.

As the saying goes: timing is everything; and right now many of our favorite models are discounted at online retailers, meaning you can bag a bargain for even less. Bookmark our Black Friday deals page to make sure you don't miss out on the lowest prices.