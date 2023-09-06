Selling out fast! The 14-inch MacBook Pro just hit a new price low

I've been meaning to replace my 27-inch 5K iMac. While I've seen plenty of awesome MacBook deals this past summer, none have tempted me as much as this one.

Right now you can get the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro/512GB) on sale for $1,699 at B&H Photo. That's $300 off and a new price low for this epic laptop.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is one of the the best laptops you can buy right now. Priced at $1,999 for the base model, it's not cheap, but this deal knocks $300 off. (I normally see it for $200 or $100 off).

We tested the 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU MacBook Pro M2 Pro, and it blazed through tough tasks like transcoding 4K video. For creatives, this laptop could seriously boost productivity. And this MacBook's 14-inch display has a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and can reach up to 1,447 nits of brightness, meaning content you view on the screen will look fantastic.

This device offers great battery life, too. We got 14 hours of battery life out of our MacBook Pro M2 Pro, which is enough to get almost anyone through a whole day. And it crushed competition like the Dell XPS 15, which lasted about 10 hours.

We wouldn't recommend the MacBook Pro solely as a games machine — you'd get more value for your money out of one of the best gaming laptops — but if you want to take optimized titles like Resident Evil Village for a spin on the MacBook Pro, you'll have a great time.

The MacBook Pro M2 Pro is a truly awesome device, and it's only gotten better after a discount.