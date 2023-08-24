Score! This Labor Day deal takes $719 off our top commuter ebike

September will be here in the blink of an eye. For bargain hunters, that means now is the time to shop early Labor Day sales. One of the best sales I've seen this week comes courtesy of Charge Bikes, which makes one of the best electric bikes we've reviewed.

For a limited time, Charge is taking 40% off any ebike via coupon code "LABORDAY2023". Not sure which bike to get? You can get the City Electric Bike for $1,079 via coupon code "LABORDAY2023". That's $719 off and the best price we've ever seen for this bike. We named the Editor's Choice ebike an ideal commuter ebike.

Charge City Electric Bike: was $1,799 now $1,079 @ Charge

The Editor's Choice Charge City Electric Bike is the best ebike for commuters. In our Charge Bikes City review, we said it's perfect for urban riders and one of the easiest bikes to set up straight out of the box. It handles well, whether you’re wending your way through stalled traffic or swerving around potholes and we appreciated its smooth five-level power assist, as well as a full-power throttle option. Use coupon "LABORDAY2023" at final checkout to drop its price to just $1,079.

The bike's 250-watt motor is powerful enough to give larger riders a boost and help them get to work or across town without breaking a sweat. Better still, the combination of the Bafang hub motor and Shimano gearing means the City's electric support is so smooth you'll think you're doing all the work yourself.

We also found that the bike handles well, whether you’re slowly making your way through stalled traffic or swerving around potholes. We also appreciated its smooth five-level power assist, as well as a full-power throttle option.

It's worth noting that the bicycle’s aluminum frame and battery mean the Charge City tips the scales at 45 pounds. However, the pedals and handlebars fold flat, making it easier to store in an apartment or cubicle. The removable battery also means it's easier to charge.