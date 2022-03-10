Score! The Ninja Nutri-Blender just hit its lowest price ever

Looking for a great blender without spending a fortune? This amazing blender from Ninja has just crashed to its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, you can get the Ninja Nutri-Blender for just $34 at Walmart . At more than 40% off its usual price, its one of the best Walmart deals we've seen in a while.

Ninja Nutri-Blender: was $59 now $34 @ Walmart

This 600-watt blender can easily blend fruits, veggies, and ice into delicious drinks. You can blend straight into the 20 oz Ninja To-Go cups, then simply snap on a Spout Lid to enjoy your smoothies and shakes on the go. Also included is a Ninja recipe guide to help you make the most of your blender.

This blender makes smoothies, shakes and and extractions for one in as little as 30 seconds. It's small, but perfect if you're just making drinks for yourself or don't have a lot of counter space.

The Ninja Nutri-Blender uses Pro Extractor Blades to break down ingredients, and can easily blend up fruits and vegetables and crush ice. You'll be able to extract vitamins and nutrients from whatever you choose to fill the blender with, making drinks that are both tasty and healthy.

The Nutri-Blender is easy to clean, too. It doesn't have complicated attachments, and the to-go cup is dishwasher safe. Plus, storage is easy if you don't use it every day because this blender is so small.

If you want to make larger drinks, or make dishes like soups that serve more than one or two people, you may need to choose a blender with a larger capacity. Check out our list of the best blenders for more help.