Save over AU$1,600 on Samsung’s top OLED TV for Boxing Day

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of the best TVs of 2022 at a hot price, the Boxing Day sales can usually be counted on to deliver the goods. With manufacturers and retailers looking ahead to the new year (and the new models that’ll bring), some of the most sought-after tellies can find themselves landing in Boxing Day sales – with some hefty discounts attached.

The Good Guys is no stranger to bargains and it’s dropped a Boxing Day ripper on the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED TV – one of our top OLED recommendations. Tumbling in price from AU$4,495 to just AU$2,885 (opens in new tab), this bargain represents a great opportunity to get your hands on one of the best TVs money can buy.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV | AU$4,495 AU$2,885 at The Good Guys (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,610) Samsung's top of the line S95B OLED TV is a seriously powerful home screen option. With exceptional OLED picture quality and wireless Dolby Atmos audio there's nobody who will be left disappointed by getting their hands on one, but PS5 owners especially will love the S95B's object tracking audio technology that mixes well with the PS5's 3D audio ambitions. If you want premium quality for your home screen, take advantage of this stellar 33% saving. If you don't need a 65-inch screen, you can also save on this one in its 55-inch size (opens in new tab).

Whatever your home cinema needs might be, the Samsung S95B is nothing short of a powerhouse option that’s guaranteed to meet even the highest standards. An exquisite QD-OLED display leads the way, combining the technologies of QLED and OLED to provide premium brightness and colour levels with deep, dynamic blacks and contrast.

And this one doesn’t sacrifice anything in the sound department either. Featuring Dolby Atmos support and the integration of Samsung’s Object Tracking audio tech, it represents a quality home cinema sound experience that will suit what most would need from a home screen.

And gamers will find even more to love from this home screen. Picked out by our pals at TechRadar as one of the best gaming TVs (opens in new tab), the S95B offers four HDMI 2.1 ports, each offering 4K at 120Hz with variable refresh rates and auto low latency mode also in the mix. Plus, thanks to Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor at the heart of this one, the S95B’s ability to provide a great picture with whatever you throw at it is second to none.

Snap this one up at its discounted price while stocks last.