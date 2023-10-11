This is the cheapest RTX 4070 Prime Day gaming laptop deal — get $400 off before it’s gone!

The best Fall Prime Day gaming laptop deals have mostly been big discounts on older models, and small savings on new configurations. What we have here is the ultimate combo breaker — a huge $300 saving on the latest hardware.

Right now, the MSI Katana 15 with RTX 4070 and 13th Gen Intel is down to just $1,199, which is officially the cheapest laptop armed with this GPU of the entire sale.

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The latest and greatest MSI Katana 15 comes packed with power — 14th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a beasty RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Combine all this with plenty of connectivity and top notch thermal management with Cooler Boost 5 technology, and you’re onto a well-priced winner.

It’s been rare to see an RTX 4070 gaming laptop reach prices of around $1,400, so to see one drop this low is huge news if you’re looking for an upgraded gaming rig on-the-go. Plus, this isn’t a system that compromises in other areas — you’re getting a bonafide powerhouse through and through.

Up top, there’s the 15.6-inch FHD panel with buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate, which is sure to show games at their best thanks to that RTX 4070 GPU. Gaming and productivity are handily crushed by the Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, multi-tasking is easily sorted with 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD means you can cram it full of AAA titles.

Topping it all off is a stellar range of I/O including HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4, Cooler Boost 5 technology for optimal thermal management, and that impressively low price tag. This isn’t just one of Prime Day’s best deals, it’s Black Friday-tier in terms of discounts. Snag it while you can!