This is the cheapest RTX 4070 Prime Day gaming laptop deal — get $400 off before it’s gone!

By Jason England
published

This is the best price you will find for an RTX 4070 gaming laptop during October Prime Day

MSI Katana laptop
(Image credit: Future)

The best Fall Prime Day gaming laptop deals have mostly been big discounts on older models, and small savings on new configurations. What we have here is the ultimate combo breaker — a huge $300 saving on the latest hardware.

Right now, the MSI Katana 15 with RTX 4070 and 13th Gen Intel is down to just $1,199, which is officially the cheapest laptop armed with this GPU of the entire sale.

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Amazon

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Amazon
The latest and greatest MSI Katana 15 comes packed with power — 14th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a beasty RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Combine all this with plenty of connectivity and top notch thermal management with Cooler Boost 5 technology, and you’re onto a well-priced winner.

View Deal

It’s been rare to see an RTX 4070 gaming laptop reach prices of around $1,400, so to see one drop this low is huge news if you’re looking for an upgraded gaming rig on-the-go. Plus, this isn’t a system that compromises in other areas — you’re getting a bonafide powerhouse through and through.

Up top, there’s the 15.6-inch FHD panel with buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate, which is sure to show games at their best thanks to that RTX 4070 GPU. Gaming and productivity are handily crushed by the Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, multi-tasking is easily sorted with 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD means you can cram it full of AAA titles.

Topping it all off is a stellar range of I/O including HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4, Cooler Boost 5 technology for optimal thermal management, and that impressively low price tag. This isn’t just one of Prime Day’s best deals, it’s Black Friday-tier in terms of discounts. Snag it while you can!

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 385 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB SSD)
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Strix Scar 18"...
Best Buy
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
2
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Amazon
$1,014
View Deal
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
3
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
Our Review
4
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop ...
HP (US)
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
5
Acer Predator Triton 300SE...
Walmart
$1,599
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
6
Predator Triton 300 SE Gaming...
Acer
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
7
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Target
View Deal
MSI Katana GF76
Our Review
8
Open Box - MSI Katana GF76...
Newegg
$1,199.99
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch)
Our Review
9
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(Grey)
Our Review
10
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16-in...
GameStop
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.