Robot vacuums starting at $159 in Amazon's huge weekend Roomba sale

It's a new year, and while you're tackling your resolutions, probably the last thing on your mind is cleaning. For the perfect way to get the new year off to a cleaner start, consider investing in one of the best robot vacuums. Amazon's making that easier than ever this weekend with huge discounts on Roombas.

For instance, the iRobot Roomba 694 is just $159 at Amazon right now. At 42% off, that means you get even more bang for your buck for one of the most affordable vacuum cleaners iRobot offers. It features great cleaning power, geofencing, and scheduling options for a super-low price. If you've got more of a budget to play with, Amazon also has robot vacuum and mop duos on sale like the iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ for $349 and the latest-and-greatest iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ for $699, which remains the reigning champ on our best Roombas list.

Before you select one of the best robot vacuums, make sure you know what features you need. A self-emptying base will add to the price tag, although it’s great for added convenience and if you suffer from allergies. A mop function is useful if you're looking for a great combo cleaner, or you can opt for a standalone model like the iRobot Braava Jet m6 marked down to $249 at Amazon.

Here are the best Roomba deals you can get right now.

Best Roomba deals at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner: was $274 now $159 @ Amazon

This bump-and-clean robot vacuum is easy to control via the excellent Roomba app, which lets you program it to vacuum at certain times and can pair with your Alexa smart home devices. With a runtime of 90 minutes, its 3-stage cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. It also has a full range of advanced sensors, and its multi-surface brushes are very effective with pet hair and other dirt.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon

Want a robot vacuum that can mop but won't break the bank? At $229 this is a serious steal since the i5’s premium smarts like identifying your home's individual rooms and extensive smart assistant commands are usually reserved for models over $500. Use an Alexa or Google device to tell the i5 what to clean, and with an extensive runtime, its 4-stage cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors.

iRobot Braava Jet m6: was $449 now $249 @ Amazon

The iRobot Braava jet is a smart robot mop equipped with a precision jet spray that will mop up everyday spills or sticky messes in no time. With Smart Mapping, it can easily map out your home, set cleaning schedules and even suggest extra cleanings to keep your house clean all year. Suitable for every floor type, this iRobot deal makes one of the best robot mops for the money even more affordable and will save you time on chores.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon

Just swap out the Roomba i5+'s interchangeable bin, and this robot vacuum goes from an all-floor cleaner to a hard floor vacuum and mop instantly. It uses Roomba's Imprint smart mapping system to learn your home's layout as it cleans, and with a self-emptying bin that holds up to 60 days of debris, you can set it and forget it for months.