Finally — get a top-notch mechanical gaming keyboard for less than $100 on Prime Day

Generally speaking, the best gaming keyboards represent some of the most expensive PC peripherals you can buy. If you want a brand-name device with mechanical switches, a software suite and full RGB lighting, you may have to spend $150 or more. However, one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen on gaming keyboards takes one of our favorite models down to just $79.

The gadget in question is the Razer BlackWidow V3 (opens in new tab). This high-end gaming accessory usually costs $139, but you can currently get it for $79. That’s a discount of $60, or 43%, which is pretty steep. Getting a mechanical gaming keyboard from a major manufacturer for less than $100 is rare; getting one with full RGB lighting at that price is almost unheard of.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackWidow V3: was $139 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Razer BlackWidow V3 is an excellent gaming keyboard, with all the features that you’d expect fro a high-end PC peripheral. This device boasts mechanical switches, discrete media controls, a comfortable wrist rest, full RGB lighting and a robust software suite. The keyboard also works beautifully with every game genre, as well as most productivity tasks.

Tom’s Guide has reviewed Razer BlackWidow models for years, and it’s one of the most consistent gaming keyboards on the market. Every iteration has comfortable keys and gorgeous backlighting; the V3 has better media controls than previous versions. While the BlackWidow V3 is a gaming keyboard first and foremost, it’s also an excellent productivity tool thanks to its comfortable typing experience and highly customizable appearance.

If you’re in the market for a wireless peripheral instead, you could also try the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro (opens in new tab), which is on sale for $139 (usually $229). In absolute terms, it’s an even steeper discount — although $139 for a gaming keyboard is still not cheap. A wireless gaming keyboard is also not a must-have the same way that a wireless mouse or headset is. After all, after you set your keyboard down on your desk, you probably won’t move it much. But if you do want a wireless gaming keyboard, this is your chance to get one for the usual price of a wired model.