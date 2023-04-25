Quick! Apple AirPods Pro 2 crash to just $199 at Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro are some of the most popular earbuds around but they’re not just fashionable because they look the part. These miniature buds also sound as good as they look. In fact, the AirPods Pro 2 currently top our ranking of the best wireless earbuds you can buy.

Naturally, we’re on the hunt for epic AirPods deals regardless of the season, and we’ve just spotted a seriously good idea courtesy of Walmart’s massive Spring sale. But be quick as the last time AirPods Pro dropped to this price, the deal didn’t stick around for very long.

Right now, Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That’s a $50 saving compared to the full retail price of the premium wireless earbuds. This is one of the best Apple deals you can score right now, and we’re not expecting to see a big discount next month during the Memorial Day sales period.

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. Right now these epic earbuds are on sale for $199 at Walmart, that's $50 off the full retail price.

Apple AirPods 2 — what you need to know

Key features: Wireless earbuds, active noise cancelation (ANCS), Apple H2 Chip, more than six-hour battery life, water-resistance (IPX4 rated), included charging case

Price history: Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 released last fall and enjoyed significant discounts during the Black Friday and holiday shopping periods, and are now on sale once again. This $199 deal at Walmart isn’t quite the lowest price ever — the buds were briefly $189 at Micro Center in March — but at this price, they still offer seriously good value for money.

Price comparisons: Amazon: $189 (used, like new) | Walmart: $199 | Best Buy: $249 | Target: $249

Reviews consensus: The AirPods Pro 2 are not just the best earbuds that Apple has ever released, they are also our top pick for the best wireless earbuds you can buy, period. As we said in our AirPods Pro 2 review, Apple has “amped up many of the features we loved about the original, and while they’re not perfect, they offer some of the best noise cancellation and spatial audio of any pair of earbuds available.”

Toms Guide: 4.5/5 | TechRadar: 4.5/5 |iMore: 4.5/5

Buy it if: You’re looking for a set of wireless earbuds that offer strong audio quality and ANC features in an aesthetically pleasing package. AirPods Pro are especially excellent for iOS and MacBook users as they are designed to pair seamlessly with other Apple products.