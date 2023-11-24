PS5 just got biggest discount yet for Black Friday — now just $349 at Target

As a PlayStation-obsessed gamer, I’ve been keeping a watchful eye on Black Friday PS5 deals over the past few weeks. And while I expected to see plenty of discounts on the best PS5 games, I’m (pleasantly) surprised to see that the PS5 console just got a major price cut.

For a limited time, the PS5 is on sale for $349 at Target . That’s a massive $150 saving and the lowest price yet for the best-selling gaming console. This deal is exclusively for Target Circle members , but don’t worry the retailer’s loyalty programme is free to sign up for.

There are some hoops to jump through to score this PS5 deal. For starters, this deal is not available for home delivery. Instead, you’ll need to order it online and select “in-store pick up”. To get your discounted console, click the “save offer” button, log into your Target Circle account, and then select your local store for pick up at check out.

PS5: was $499 now $349 @ Target

The PS5 is one of the most popular gaming devices on the market, and the next generation of Sony's iconic PlayStation. It sports a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive, a lightning-quick custom SSD and an innovative DualSense controller. It's fully adapted for cutting-edge gaming. For Black Friday, Target has dropped the PS5 down to its lowest price ever at just $349. This deal will sell out.

The PS5 is the most popular console on the planet. And while this Black Friday deal is on the regular PS5 model, rather than the new PS5 Slim, it's still an unbeatable price for a fantastic gaming machine. Expect stock of this deal to run out rapidly as the PS5 has been one of the most in-demand holiday items for the last three years.

If you want more details on the console before committing to a purchase, be sure to check out our full PS5 review where we called it a “true generational leap” and praised it for “offering incredibly fast load times and an innovative new controller that can change the way games feel.” While the PS5 vs Xbox Series X debate rages on, and there’s really not a definitive answer, we can comfortably say that the PS5 is an excellent gaming device that has now built up a deep library of must-play titles.

Speaking of the PS5's excellent library of games, loads of must-play titles are on sale right now. If you score this Target deal be sure to use your $150 saving to grab some games in the PlayStation Store Black Friday sale, or if you'd rather go old-school and get a physical disc, GameStop has a killer Black Friday sale that sees the likes of Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4 and Star Wars Jedi Survivor at lowest prices.