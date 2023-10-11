Best Prime Day graphics cards deals — Black Friday-tier savings on RTX 40-series GPUs

The best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days graphics cards deals are, quite frankly, a lot better than I expected. Normally, you expect older generations of GPUs to be the only options on the cutting board, but with up to $310 off the latest RTX 40-series cards, this is the best time to buy.

Why? Well, let’s take a look at what Nvidia’s new generation offers — 3rd generation ray tracing cores for up to 2x performance, the new Ada Lovelace streaming multiprocessors that double the performance and power efficiency (your electricity bills will thank you for that one), and 4th generation Tensor Cores that improve AI processing performance by up to 4x.

That unlocks the DLSS 3.0 superpower, which in personal experience, has seen me be able to see Cyberpunk run at 1440p ultra RT on an RTX 4060 at over 70FPS. Of course, if you want to rely on brute force and veer away from any risk of artifacting, you’ll want to invest in the higher end like the RTX 4090. But for everyone from those dipping their toes into PC gaming to pure enthusiasts, there’s a deal for everyone.

Best Prime Big Deals Days graphics cards deals

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 OC Edition: was $389 now $329 @ Amazon

The first of the big RTX 40-series GPU deals comes from Asus, as you can save $60 on the RTX 4060 OC edition — packing 8GB GDDR6 memory, Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace streaming multiprocessors for up to 2x performance and power efficiency, and 4th generation Tensor Cores for DLSS 3.0 support.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070: was $699 now $584 @ Amazon

Out of all the deals on this list, this has to be my favorite, thanks to a rather incredible price-to-performance ratio (thanks to that $115 saving), and the fact I’m quite the Spider-Man stan. Powered by NVIDIA DLSS 3, ultra-efficient Ada Lovelace arch, and full ray tracing, the 5,888 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6X video memory will handily crush most 4K gaming at buttery smooth framerates.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 OC: was $1,299 now $989 @ Amazon

If you want to boost that graphics performance even further, Zotac Gaming’s RTX 4080 is blazing option with over $300 off the list price. Alongside the faster Lovelace architecture, boost to 16GB of GDDR6X video memory, and an increase to 9,728 CUDA cores, Zotac’s IceStorm 2.0 cooling ensures you won’t face thermal throttling issues under intense 4K gaming pressures.

Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC: was $1,719 now $1,699 @ Newegg

Here it is — the top of the 4K gaming GPU mountain. Gigabyte’s monstrous RTX 4090 packs a mindblowing 16,384 CUDA cores, a massive 24GB of GDDR6X video memory, and a patented WINDFORCE cooling system with three 110mm fans and large vapor chamber. Plus, the four-year warranty is sure to give you peace of mind while playing your free copy of Alan Wake 2.

Zotac Gaming RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC: was $339 now $260 @ Amazon

Looking for a quick graphical turboboost on the cheap? Zotac’s RTX 3060 is a great way to go at nearly $80 off! Beefed up from the standard 3060 thanks to that 12GB of GDDR6 video memory, this will handily achieve rapid frame rates across most AAA titles at medium graphics settings.