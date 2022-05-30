PlushBeds Memorial Day sale cuts $1,350 off its top-rated organic mattresses

Organic sleep specialist PlushBeds is serving up some impressive discounts on its eco-friendly beds during today's Memorial Day mattress sales — and you'll be able to save more than the general public thanks to our exclusive deal. Right now you can save $1,350 off all bedroom mattresses at PlushBeds (opens in new tab) when you apply the promo code TOMSGUIDE100 at checkout. That's $100 more than what other customers will get.

Like many of the best mattress brands, PlushBeds is also adding in some free gifts in the form of a luxury bedding bundle worth up to $549. That includes a pair of organic latex pillows, an organic cotton sheet set and an organic mattress protector to keep your new bed safe from stains and spills.

Add that to the $1,350 money-off saving, and this is a brilliant Memorial Day sale if you have the budget to invest in a toxin-free, fully organic bed recommended by chiropractors for better back health and support.

(opens in new tab) PlushBeds Botanical Bliss: from $2,799 $1,449 + $549 of free bedding at PlushBeds (opens in new tab)

Save $1,350 – Use our exclusive deal code TOMSGUIDE100 to shave an extra $100 off this top-rated organic mattress (opens in new tab) made from natural latex, wool and cotton. It offers superior pressure relief for back and side sleepers. Choose from two firmness levels (medium and medium-firm) and three heights (9, 10 or 12") to create a bed tailored to your unique sleep preferences. Your purchase will be backed by a 25-year warranty too.

(opens in new tab) PlushBeds Luxury Bliss: from $2,599 $1,249 + $549 in freebies at PlushBeds (opens in new tab)

Save $1,350 - The Luxury Bliss doesn't offer the variable height of the Botanical Bliss, but you can still choose between a medium or medium-firm feel. A combination of Talalay latex, fabric-encased coils and a cotton/wool blend cover will keep you well-supported and cool throughout the night. Use our exclusive code TOMSGUIDE100 to knock the starting price of a twin to just $1,249 (was $2,599).

(opens in new tab) PlushBeds Cool Bliss: from $2,790 $1,440 + $549 of free gifts at PlushBeds (opens in new tab)

Save $1,350 - This cooling memory foam mattress (opens in new tab) is made with materials to keep you comfortable on the hottest summer nights — gel memory foam, organic latex, and an air flow layer for ventilation. A cotton cooling cover will ensure you never wake up in a sweat either. Use our code TOMSGUIDE100 for an extra $100 off the sale price, dropping the cost of a queen to $1,803 (was $3,153).

These aren't budget mattresses by any means so you will be paying a higher price for them, but PlushBeds uses high-quality, certified-organic materials in its beds. So rest assured you won't be exposed to anything that'll disrupt your sleep or overall health. They are also covered by a 25-year warranty, which indicates just how long you can expect these mattresses to last.

For peace of mind, each PlushBed comes with a 100-night risk free trial so you can make sure it's right for you. Not satisfied? You can return it at no charge and PlushBeds will issue a full refund of your money.

Those aren't the only discounts on offer during the PlushBeds Memorial Day Sale either. From mattress toppers to organic bedding such as comforters and pillows, you can save up to 25% off accessories at PlushBeds (opens in new tab). That also includes markdowns on sofa beds and RV mattresses if you need to refresh your sleep setup for incoming house guests or exciting summer road trips.