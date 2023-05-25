Our special code for $375 off the Saatva mattress gets you hotel-level luxury for less

The Saatva Classic is our #1 mattress overall, and if you head to Saatva using our special link, you can knock $375 off your purchase (minimum spend $1,000). You need to use that link or you'll just get the standard offer available to most people, which is decent, but you won't save as much.

This mattress holds the hotly contested top spot in our best mattress ranking, and with good reason. In our Saatva Classic review, we found it delivered hotel-level luxury, dreamy comfort and excellent support. The hybrid design includes pressure relieving coils, a cushioning pillow-top and a section of memory foam just in the central third, designed to add extra support beneath your lumbar and keep your spine healthily aligned. You can choose from three firmness options and two heights, to suit your taste.

Our link knocks the price of a queen size down to $1,620 from a ticket price of $1,995. It's still an investment, but well worth it if you can afford it. If it's still out of your budget, head to our Memorial Day mattress sales roundup for some outstanding alternatives at lower prices.

Saatva Classic mattress

Deal: Knock $375 off any order of $1,000 or more. Summary: The Saatva Classic offers hotel-level luxury, superb support and dreamy comfort. The hybrid design includes a pillow-top, memory foam lumbar support section, and lots of coils. Choose from two heights and three firmness options to suit your body type and sleep position. For the full low-down, read the Tom's Guide Saatva Classic Review. Key features: Hybrid mattress, 3 firmness options (3, 5-7 or 8), 2 height options (11.5" or 14.5"), 365 night trial, lifetime warranty Price history: This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen on the Saatva Classic, but it's still a strong discount. Based on the queen size, our special memorial day deal drops the price to $1,620. We ran a special discount in March that meant it dropped to $1,495, but for most of this year it has been $1,696. Also factor in the Saatva, like many mattress brands, increased its prices over the past 12 months or so, and we're unlikely to see any all-time low prices from this brand. Reviews consensus: Tom's Guide ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★ Buy it if: With its high build quality and cushioning pillow-top, the Saatva Classic is a great choice if you want the luxurious feel of a hotel mattress in our own home. It's also a good choice if you suffer from back or joint pain – there's an extra memory foam section in the middle third, designed to support your lumbar. The fact that it's predominantly coils rather than foam means it's nice and breathable and won't trap body heat, making it suitable for hot sleepers too. Don't buy it if: There's not a ton of memory foam here, so if you're seeking that sink-in hug feel, check out something like the DreamCloud instead (currently at an all-time low price with 40% off for Memorial Day). That's also a good alternative if the Saatva is out of your budget – even with the discounts, this sits in the premium price bracket.

Of the firmness options, Luxury Firm is the most popular, and a great choice for most people. Consider the Plush Soft version if you're a lighter person or a side sleeper with a preference for a softer sleep surface, whereas Firm might be the best option for heavier person or a back/stomach sleepers who like a sturdy bed.

More of today's top mattress deals

The Classic is our favorite Saatva mattress, but if it doesn't sound quite right for you, that deal is valid across the brand's entire mattress range. Our guide to the best Saatva mattress breaks down the differences between them and can help you pick the right option for you. Alternatively, there are plenty of other brands to choose from – here are some of our favorites.