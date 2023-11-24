Our editors love the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 — it just fell to its lowest price for Black Friday

Some of the best smart home gear we've tested can be had for a massive discount in this week's Black Friday deals. My favorite of the bunch is the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, which is one of the best video doorbells you can get and a steal at its lowest price ever. Not only did this camera score four stars in our review, but several editors on our staff use this daily for its strong performance and exclusive features enabled by the built-in radar.

Right now, you can get $100 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 at Amazon . As someone who uses this every day to protect my home, I can safely say this may just be the best Black Friday smart home deal I've seen yet.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

Our favorite wired-only video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, features head-to-toe video, so that you can see things closer to your front door, such as packages. In our Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 review, we loved its small and slim design as well as effective package detection. It's the model several of our editors have on their door.

Why should you buy the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2?

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Video Doorbell Pro 2 leans into its wired-only design to provide cutting-edge features that would drain the latest battery-operated options. This sharp HDR camera is constantly taking stills so you can scroll through and see a timelapse of activity even if the Ring hasn't triggered. It's always eye-opening to see what happens in my front yard at night as parades of raccoons and deer often pass through it.

Thankfully these critters aren't sending me false alerts at 3 A.M. like my previous doorbell camera. I've set up a tight virtual motion perimeter and the radar built into the doorbell scans moving subjects to ensure I only get a notification when I need to. This 3D detection technology not only improves accuracy but also enables my favorite feature, which Ring calls Birds Eye View. Open up the Ring app, and you're greeted with an aerial view of your yard. You can see visual pins move along the path a visitor traveled to arrive at your door as well as check if someone's still hanging around out of sight in real-time.

Even if you took away these fancy features the Ring Video Doorbell 2 nails the basics. Its 1536p HDR image is plenty sharp enough to make out the defining lines of a tattoo or the text on a shirt complete with accurate color tones. And despite the super wide vertical and horizontal head-to-toe camera viewing angles, the image doesn't look warped so you can get a much better sense of where a visitor is standing in front of the camera.

If you're in the market for a new video doorbell this has the best feature set for 24/7 monitoring. For just $150 this is easily one of the best Black Friday smart home tech deals you can snap up right now.